Mitsumi Distribution strengthens its position and accelerates its growth in West Africa – Capsud.net

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 08 June 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/– Mitsumi Distribution, the world‘s largest distributor of consumer electronics, IT solutions, networking, storage in Africa and the GCC, is proud to announce the extension of its distribution partnership in West Africa – French-speaking countries – with Dell Technologies.

This strategic alliance will strengthen Mitsumi’s market position in the region, providing its channel partners greater access to Dell Technologies’ industry-leading product portfolio. With regional offices and dedicated teams in Ivory Coast, Chad, Gabon, Cameroon, Mali and Senegal, Mitsumi will deliver Dell’s innovative, secure and reliable solutions to partners in many countries.

Mitsumi will be the authorized distributor of the complete line of Dell products, which includes servers as well as storage solutions in the following countries: Cameroon, Chad, Ivory Coast, Congo, Senegal, Gabon, Mali, Burkina Faso, Congo ( Democratic Republic of), Equatorial Guinea, French Guiana, Angola, Burundi, Cape Verde, Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, Liberia, Mayotte, Reunion, Seychelles, Somalia, South Sudan, Benin, Gambia, Guadeloupe, Guinea, Mauritania, Niger , Sierra Leone, Togo.

This collaboration will allow Mitsumi to strengthen its presence in the African market, increase its market share and create new possibilities for customers who will thus be able to access cost-effective and efficient solutions.





Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Mitesh Shah, Managing Director of Mitsumi Distribution, said: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Dell Technologies to French-speaking countries in West Africa. Dell Technologies is a leader in the computing industry and this collaboration will enable us to provide our customers with the highest quality products and services. We look forward to fully cooperating with Dell Technologies to provide our partners with the ability to realize the full potential of their IT investments.”

In sum, the strengthening of the partnership between Dell Technologies and Mitsumi Distribution in West Africa marks a promising development that should bring many benefits to customers in the region. By combining the solutions and services of Dell Technologies with the expertise of Mitsumi in distribution, this collaboration is destined for success.

Mitsumi Distribution is a leading technology provider specializing in distribution channels in Africa, the GCC and French-speaking countries. With over two decades of experience, Mitsumi Distribution has firmly established itself as a trusted authority in the region. The company offers a wide range of innovative technology solutions, with a focus on cloud computing, networking, servers and storage. Mitsumi Distribution is committed to providing superior quality products, exceptional service and unparalleled value to its valued customers.www.mitsumidistribution.com

