Mitsumi Distribution will showcase cutting-edge technologies at GITEX Africa 2023 – Capsud.net

RABAT, Maroc, le 26 Mai 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Mitsumi Distribution, a leading technology provider specializing in distribution channels across Africa with offices in 24 countries around the Middle East and Africa, 3200+ partners, 24 suppliers, and 6 service centers, announces proudly participating in the highly anticipated GITEX Africa 2023. With over two decades of experience, Mitsumi Distribution is ready to showcase its wide range of state-of-the-art technology solutions. Additionally, Mitsumi Distribution is delighted to unveil its strategic partnership with HP, expanding its offerings in French-speaking countries in West and Central Africa.

During Gitex Africa, Mitsumi will showcase its expertise and reaffirm its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to its valued customer base. Mitsumi is delighted to showcase its three pillars of expertise, which encompass IT, Telco and Enterprise Solutions during Gitex, and will be showcasing an impressive array of renowned brands that are at the forefront of innovation in each area. Visitors will be able to discover cutting-edge computing products from Dell, HP, Canon, Acer, Asus, and LG as well as the latest Telco advancements from Nokia, Samsung, Oppo, Huawei, Tecno, and Infinix. In addition, valuable enterprise solutions from Dell, HPE, Vinchin, Hitachi and other brands will be showcased, along with premium components from Kingston, Kioxia, Lexar, Seagate and Toshiba.

Mr. Mitesh Shah, Managing Director at Mitsumi Distribution commented “We are delighted to be participating in GITEX Africa 2023, which presents a tremendous opportunity to engage with our customers, partners and industry colleagues”, and added “This event allows us to showcase our latest innovations, exchange knowledge and forge valuable relationships”. Our goal is to equip African businesses with cutting-edge technological solutions, contributing to the digital transformation underway in the region. These innovative offerings have already proven our ability to empower leading businesses across Africa, facilitating operational efficiency, streamlining processes and sustainable growth.”





Mitsumi Distribution, will host seminars and workshops at GITEX Africa, providing invaluable industry insights. With a team of over 40 certified engineers, personalized consultation and assistance will be offered to ensure tailor-made solutions for customers. Mitsumi Distribution aims to strengthen its position as a key player in the African technology market, by connecting with customers and partners, understanding market trends and exploring new opportunities. This presence underscores Mitsumi Distribution’s unwavering commitment to driving technology adoption and driving digital transformation across the continent.

We look forward to meeting all Gitex attendees and visitors at our booth 4C-20 in Hall 4 from June 31-2.

About Mitsumi Distribution:

Mitsumi Distribution is a leading technology provider specializing in distribution channels in Africa, the GCC and French-speaking countries. With over two decades of experience, Mitsumi Distribution has firmly established itself as a trusted authority in the region. The company offers a wide range of innovative technology solutions, with a focus on cloud computing, networking, servers and storage. Mitsumi Distribution is committed to providing superior quality products, exceptional service and unparalleled value to its valued customers.www.mitsumidistribution.com

