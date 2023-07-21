MITUR graduates the first generation of students from the Gastro-Lab of La Unión – Diario La Página

This Thursday, the Ministry of Tourism (MITUR) participated in the graduation of the first generation of students of the Gastronomic Laboratory (Gastro-Lab) Surf City La Unión; Said event took place at MEGATEC, in which 47 young people received their diplomas after several months of specialization in the creation of nutritious recipes that benefit their families and the population.

“According to the mandate of President Nayib Bukele, our population is our central axis for the development of all our policies, through Gastro-Lab I am sure that you know this,” said the Minister of Tourism, Morena Valdez.

These projects contribute to nutritional quality and become sources of employment where young people can use their knowledge in restaurants that are frequented by locals and tourists who visit the eastern part of the country.

“We are investing in Gastro-Lab and in the training of young people. We can create short and long term opportunities with you young people. The program provides them with knowledge in cooking, nutrition, hygiene, customer service, personal development and citizenship,” said the representative and country director of the World Food Program, Riaz Lodhi.

In #GastroLab #SurfCity, we are cooking up a positive change in the youth of the eastern zone. 👨‍🍳👩‍🍳 The first generation of #GastroLab The Union graduates this day, 47 young people are ready to put into practice the culinary skills learned. pic.twitter.com/6qt8Ta3j2m — Ministry of Tourism (@MITURElSalvador) July 20, 2023

We believe in youth and their potential! The union of efforts of @MITURElSalvador @EducacionSV and the @Iglesiajesuc_CA will provide the youth of La Unión with the opportunity to become certified in gastronomy and promote nutritious eating. pic.twitter.com/7CCbRQ3hYk — WFP El Salvador (World Food Program) (@WFP_SV) July 20, 2023