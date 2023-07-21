Home » MITUR graduates the first generation of students from the Gastro-Lab of La Unión – Diario La Página
News

MITUR graduates the first generation of students from the Gastro-Lab of La Unión – Diario La Página

by admin

This Thursday, the Ministry of Tourism (MITUR) participated in the graduation of the first generation of students of the Gastronomic Laboratory (Gastro-Lab) Surf City La Unión; Said event took place at MEGATEC, in which 47 young people received their diplomas after several months of specialization in the creation of nutritious recipes that benefit their families and the population.

“According to the mandate of President Nayib Bukele, our population is our central axis for the development of all our policies, through Gastro-Lab I am sure that you know this,” said the Minister of Tourism, Morena Valdez.

These projects contribute to nutritional quality and become sources of employment where young people can use their knowledge in restaurants that are frequented by locals and tourists who visit the eastern part of the country.

“We are investing in Gastro-Lab and in the training of young people. We can create short and long term opportunities with you young people. The program provides them with knowledge in cooking, nutrition, hygiene, customer service, personal development and citizenship,” said the representative and country director of the World Food Program, Riaz Lodhi.

You may also like

Unsupported Web Browser? CNN Provides Solutions

Do not let yourself get a false bill,...

Housing program in Brazil for low-income families

Candidate of Nuestro Tiempo asks the TSE not...

Shakira faces a new case for tax fraud...

Two rooms are not enough

El Salvador accumulates 300 days without homicides during...

Santa Marta, in the top 5 most sustainable...

Elliott Wave Analysis: DAX remains in holiday position

United States Announces $1.3 Billion Military Aid Package...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy