Increasing the number of projects executed in 2022 is the purpose of the Mixed Fund for the promotion of sport, comprehensive development and social management. Last year the entity managed projects in 54 municipalities in 14 departments.

The executive director of the Mixed Fund, Lyda Caicedo Martínez, spoke with Diario Occidente about the plans for 2023.

How does the Mixed Fund start the year?

We are starting a year 2023 with many projections at the national level, again. Two days ago we were in San Gil, Santander, for the construction of the agrotourism center that is going to be built there. It is very important because it would benefit approximately 6 neighboring municipalities and the young people who are in that area will be able to access technical learning services and technology that will be taught at that venue.

What projects are you advancing at the moment?

At this time, to take stock of what we had in 2022 and has passed to 2023, we also formally handed over the studies and designs for the San Andrés hospital, it was also received with satisfaction, and we have already started the construction process of that hospital. The purpose is to already have the start document for said project at the beginning of March and to be able to deliver this work within an agreed period of approximately 8 months, being the only hospital on the island at this time. The governor has been ready for this work and the commitment of the Mixed Fund is total.

We have also just completed the contract for the equestrian center in San Andrés, which we hope to start building this year. For us it is very important that Governor Everth Hawkins Sjogreen trusts the suitability of the Mixed Fund and delivers new projects to be executed.

And what new projects do you have in Valle del Cauca?

We have a future project of the Valle del Gobernación in execution, which is Barberos, a very nice project, which is aimed at the Valle del Cauca community, so that young men and women can access these trainings and become In the professional barbers that are needed in the territories, the same for cell phone projects and builders, they are trainings that are given at the level of technicians so that these people with limited resources can access to have income within their houses and their homes.

And what expectations are there regarding new projects in other municipalities?

As of January 2 we have made visits, we have been in Villa Rica, in Puerto Tejada, in Guachené, in Caloto, in Cauca, and we were also in Buga, in Calima Darien, in La Cumbre, in San Pedro, Vijes, with the purpose of continuing to offer the services of the Mixed Fund at the Valle del Cauca level, so that in this case the territorial entities can execute the resources that remain from their validity of the development plan and that they deliver the execution of them and allow them to be well qualified.

We are also going to do it in other departments, we are now in the marketing process, making the corresponding calls so that the mayors and territorial entities grant us the appointment and be able to personally offer the services.

At this time, the purpose is to sign the largest number of agreements and contracts and continue with the execution of royalty projects.

What are the advantages that you offer territorial entities?

Our contracting processes are much more agile, works can be delivered faster.

What one finds is that the municipalities first, when they start their work, as the mayors are new, they have no knowledge of the public and that is where the construction processes, the processes of execution of social projects get tangled up; what we do precisely is help them in that, because we do have the suitability and experience to do it and the agility in contractual matters. We have our supervision experts in all areas, what they do is verify that the contractor selected complies, because if not, here we apply policies and thus safeguard public resources.

You have projects in many areas, what other news is there for this year?

We have so many things to do, so many possibilities to expand the services of the Mixed Fund, that an agreement was reached with the La Rioja University of Spain and we are going to start offering all the people of Cauca, Valle and Nariño master’s degrees and specializations that are with double degree, in Colombia and Spain, and that allow access to these educational services virtually at a much lower cost than those offered here in Colombia, with discounts and payment facilities.

That is to say, they also bet on educational services…

Of course. Now, for example, in Yumbo, with the Universidad del Valle we offer diplomas in sports management, anaerobic physical training and nutrition in the diagnosis of metabolic syndrome. People who take these diplomas obtain the degree from Univalle.

