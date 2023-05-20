Mixed sensations in a magical night full of energy and nostalgia at the Rata Blanca show

Night of virtuosity, emotion, poetry, magic, talent, creativity, fusion, memories, mixed sensations, nostalgia, energy, vibration, charisma, symbolism, hard rock, heavy metal, melody, riffs, added to the performance on the stage of the Adrián Barilari and Walter Giardino duo, the Rata Blanca show, was simply a musical explosion, where the public felt the attachment and charisma of the duo.

The concert can be divided into two very specific phases where the hard rocker side of the magician of the six strings, dressed in the uniform of the eighties, many remembered his colleague Slash, who from the beginning had fun with pleasure and that energy was transmuted to the public, who did not stop expressing the sensation of impressionism in the face of such virtuosity of the guitarist.

On the other hand, Barilari’s voice and stage presence continue to be so strong and over the years it is noticeable that the passion up there leads him to be more connected with the fan, who followed him on specific songs, such as Ella, Mujer Amante , Warrior of the Rainbow, The Legend of the Fairy and the Wizard.

Adrián recognized that the Paraguayan heavy loves Rata Blanca, which is why he exclaimed like a poem, if you are there, we will always be here. And this phrase makes one transport to the distant 1992, that winter night, where the few present (actually not so few, but for that year yes), in a wild way were in front of them to sing and enjoy the show, that was almost overshadowed on that occasion by the irruption of the not very friendly national police.

But let’s go back to last night’s show, Street Boy sounded powerful, like Michael, Agord, without forgetting Coming Home, which surely will have shed a tear on more than one person, but with joy, the sensation that took over the night in the SND compound.

Amo del Camino, Endorfina and Rock And Roll, were the fusions that go beyond the limits of heavy metal, but which is basically the registered trademark of Rata Blanca. And like every showman, Walter, did not let the solos escape with his unconditional love, to which he touches gently, looks at her, concentrates and imagines how far the powerful notes he emitted every second can go, rhythmically, acoustically. or simply as he knows how to do it, dragging the melody to the infinity of the auditory nerve.

You are still in my dreams, it fights to be the anthem, but it still lacks to reach the throne before a Legend where the magician and the fairy make mystical caresses and the loving woman collides with that street boy who returns home, like a warrior of the rainbow

It goes without saying that the throats sang, the heads moved to the rhythm of Rata Blanca and the show will continue in Paraguay, because if the fan is down there, they will always return on stage.