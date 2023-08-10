Miyerlandi presented his government program for Cali

With the accompaniment of citizen groups, experts, academics, the media and representatives of different business and community organizations, the official launch of the ‘Cali Innovadora con Orden y Autoridad 2024-2027’ program was held this Wednesday morning, with which Miyerlandi Torres aspires to the Mayor of Cali.

The presentation was given by the candidate herself, who explained that the axes of security, economic progress, civic culture and mobility are the main ones in a document that she defined as the “Cali recovery route that was built from the territories, from the street. Understanding the points of view of the citizens in the more than 300 kilometers that we traveled through the 22 communes and 15 corregimientos of Cali”.

Miyerlandi, candidate for the significant group of citizens ‘Un Renacer para Cali’, explained that his team had the support of experts in all areas who, in more than 70 discussion tables, created and consolidated their Government Program, based on innovative and successful experiences.

“The presentation of this program, built with and for the citizens, is a source of pride for our team, as it is the testimony of the commitment to Cali and the vision of promoting its progress and sustainability to offer a promising future to its inhabitants and future generations. ”, expressed the candidate for the first executive position of the capital of the Valley.

Proposals and principles

A Master Plan for the security of Cali where social investment, the strengthening of the Public Force, the use of technology for the prevention and reaction to crime and the establishment of a Regional Security Council are protagonists; Making Cali the capital of technology and artificial intelligence and the great school of sports and artistic expression in the country are Miyerlandi’s main proposals for security and economic progress.

In the case of mobility, the program seeks to bet on the recovery of the MIO through the guarantee of the quality of the service, in addition to the consolidation of an Integrated Public Transport System to which the Commuter Train is added, whose first section Construction will begin in the next four years.

The public bicycle transport system will also be established, focused on the first and last mile of travel, which is integrated with other means of transport.

Finally, it will bet on the execution of a great civic culture program called ‘Respect’, based on educational commitments and effective and exemplary sanctions for those who disrespect the rules and laws governing mobility, safety and the environment.

“This is our great bet to transform Cali and it will be governed by the principles of order and authority; integral and transparent public management; equity and equality; inclusion and participation; respect and coexistence; co-responsibility and govern with and for the citizens, because Cali deserves someone with experience, not someone who comes to improvise”, concluded the candidate.

