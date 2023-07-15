Mk92 AND SOL PÉREZ present “CONFUSING” a song that fuses the dark with the melodic

“Confusing” is named after the song presented on June 30 by Paraguayan artists, MK92 project by Michael Kovich Jr together with the collaboration of Sol Pérez from the band Dalí.

Both musicians bring their talents to the new single, which has lyrics and a melody that reflect two indecisive people in a dark and confusing atmosphere.

MK92, explains that ever since he wrote Confusing, he wanted to perform it in collaboration with a female artist. He added that at the time of facing the realization, the figure of Sol always came to mind, so he decided to contact her and joined André, who also found the proposal very interesting, due to her musical style.

CONFUSING was composed by Michael Kovich Jr. and teaming up with André Pinheiro (Dalí) the instrumental part was born. Primo elaborated and composed the compound percussion elements and then these were combined with other instruments, which added the guitar and keyboards. The recording of the voices was made in André’s studio, and he himself was in charge of the arrangements, the mixing and the final mastering.

Singer Sol Pérez explained that Michael brought the song in and recorded several vocals, as well as creating deep harmonies and desperate whispered voice responses to add a gut-wrenching effect on phrase endings.

The video clip was directed, scripted and edited by Michael Kovich Jr. It can be seen that its protagonists are both artists who visit a place that brings back memories and at the same time point out that disconnection that the song talks about.

The participation of RuffoisDead stands out, in direction of photography, who takes care of the framing and camera movements. As well as Maxi Galeano, a local haute couture designer, in wardrobe and styling, who visually added the nostalgia and fragility that CONFUSING seeks to convey, together with Belén Acosta in makeup.

Mk92:

Mk92 is Michael Kovich Jr., a Paraguayan-American film director and writer, who, through his pseudonym, introduces us to a new medium where he combines his visual storytelling with his somber melodies and lyrics. The artist adopted these acronyms to separate his musical work from his person and cinematographic work.

Michael Kovich Jr. studied film at FAMU and at American University. In 2015, he presented a short film at the Cannes Court Métrage, won Best Dramatic Short at the EuroFilm Festival, and received the Ron Sutton Award from American University. Among his premiered and awarded works are “El Supremo Manuscrito” (feature film), “OPUS VR” (VR Series), and “El Regreso de las Sombras” (Program # 1 prime time). At present, he is finalizing details for the Avant Premier of “The Apartment” and finishing the filming of “Refugio”, both horror feature films to be released in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

SUN PEREZ:

With a career that began at the age of 7 with guitar lessons, singing, a course at the Berklee College of music in Boston and a degree in lyrical singing at UNA, until sharing the stage to sing with Alejandro Sanz and listen to the public. from a whole festival to sing their own music “Fotografías” by their pop band DALÍ with 10 years of experience; Sol Pérez is an artist inspired by her family, especially her mother who also started her musical career when she was young and came to form a group in the 80s.

With Dalí, he managed to position himself in his beginnings between 2013 and 2015 in the national music scene as one of the few bands making a style that fuses sounds of soul, r&b and rock music with pop. The songs tell stories of love, heartbreak and some more introspective ones that seek to express what happens inside the mind and motivate oneself. In addition, he came to Mexico and Argentina with the band, opened shows in Asunción for Fito Páez, Joss Stone, Enrique Iglesias, Vicentico, LP and Alejandro Sanz and was part of the largest festivals in the country such as Asuncionico (twice), Purahéi Festival and Recycle you.

She has two albums recorded with DALÍ, of original music where she participated as an author and musical composer, both recorded in Bs As – Arg. Also four singles released from 2020 to 2023 with international production and engineers who work with artists such as Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas , JLo, Taylor Swift and many more.

He is currently working on DALÍ’s third studio album and preparing his solo release, which he intends to go outside the country to increase his market and reach fans in the region and other continents.

