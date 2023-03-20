Home News MLC K. Kavita came out of the office for the second time after a ten-hour long interrogation by the ED
MLC K. Kavita came out of the office for the second time after a ten-hour long interrogation by the ED

New Delhi/Hyderabad: 20. March
(sahrnews.com/agencies)

MLC and President of Telangana Jagarti K. continue to face charges in the Delhi liquor scam. Enforcement Directorate from Quetta for the second time today. ED# The officials questioned for more than ten hours.

ED in the Delhi scam case against K. Kavita who is also a former Member of Parliament from Nizamabad Constituency March 11 Add to 9 He was interrogated for hours 16 March was given a notice to appear again for investigation but due to ill health K. Quetta 16 She did not appear before the ED on March.

And on the same day, the lawyers informed the ED that they had filed an application in the Supreme Court and that they would not be able to appear before the ED. On which the ED issued another notice rejecting their application. It was for questioning March 20 Appear before him.

MLC K. Quetta Aaj March 20 She reached the ED office in Delhi at 10:30 a.m. According to media reports, this evening it was reported that an emergency situation had arisen outside the ED office while they were being interrogated for several hours.

Party leaders and a large number of K. Kavita’s supporters were hesitant and anxious that K. Kavita would come out after questioning or be arrested. Don’t worry they will come out after questioning.

At the same time, it was reported through the media that the officials of ED have more than 10 After hours of questioning, a team of doctors was called to the ED office and conducted a medical examination of MLC K. Quetta. After the medical examination, the team of doctors left from there.

Which caused more concern among the party leaders and their supporters that the arrest of MLC Kwaita was decided. 9 MLC K. Kavita came out of the ED office and left in her car.

The post MLC K. Kavita came out of the office for the second time after ten hours of ED interrogation appeared first on Saher News.

