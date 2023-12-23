MNM presenter Robin receives a visit from his famous mother: “You have requested a picture of yourself? Of course!” (Bruges)

Ingeborg lives two kilometers from Het Warmste Huis. — © Jokko

Brugge –

With just over 24 hours of radio making under her belt, Ingeborg decided to visit her son Robin (29) in Het Warmste Huis. The MNM presenter makes radio less than two kilometers from his parental home. A special moment and mom Ingeborg thinks so too. And how to celebrate? By requesting a picture of… themselves. “I’m so grateful for Robin, for you, for Sam, for Eva and Sander,” he said.

Robin Keyaert was born and raised in West Flanders, even from Bruges, but now lives in Gentbrugge. The MNM presenter has been making live radio from Het Warmste Huis for six days. And that just two kilometers from his parental home. “When they were building the house, I suddenly felt the urge to get something going,” says Ingeborg.

One phone call to her good friend Martine and their idea became reality. “We had PIP tea made. This is a tea for positive people with, among other things, cornflowers and rose petals. In short: all things that make you very happy. This way you can drink tea without any worries.”

Amount raised

Ingeborg and Martine sold 140 tea bags, worth 700 euros. “Dad decided to add another 300 euros,” says Ingrid. On Friday night she also offered 200 euros for a dinner in the chip shop with Joris Hessels and her own son. “Nobody wanted it, so you, as mom, bought it,” laughs Robin. The duo donated a total of 1,200 euros for charity. “When I heard the amount of the national lottery, I thought: I will be disgraced.”

Finish the radio moment between mother and son? That was a very special moment. “You have requested a record of yourself,” said Robin. “Of course!” A few seconds later ‘Gratitude’ resounded through the speakers on ‘t Zand and the crowd decided to fully enjoy Ingeborg. “I’m so grateful for Robin, for you, for Sam, for Eva and Sander,” he said.

