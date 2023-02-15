Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, February 15th Topic: Flowing China Shows Vitality and Vitality——Written at the end of the Spring Festival Transport in 2023

Xinhua News Agency reporter

On February 15, the 2023 Spring Festival travel season will officially end. In 40 days, more than 1.5 billion passengers were transported by railways, highways, waterways, and civil aviation. The people who packed their bags, with the blessings of their loved ones, headed to the north and south again, interweaving into a warm picture of flowing China.

The best time in the world is early spring. As the first Spring Festival travel after the epidemic prevention and control has entered a new stage, people have realized their dream of reunion and reunion, and are also rushing forward for new goals and new atmosphere for the new year.

Passenger flow is increasing, traffic is smooth, and mobile China is full of vitality

On February 14th, the 2023 Spring Festival travel season is coming to an end, but Beijing Fengtai Station, the largest railway passenger transport hub in Asia, is still busy. Passengers traveling from south to north dragged their luggage and carried their hometown specialties, and under the guidance of the station staff, they embarked on the way back to work and school.

“This year’s Spring Festival travel, the passenger flow has increased significantly, and our work has become more busy. But seeing the normal flow of people in cities and stations, and the happy smiles on the faces of passengers, all our service guarantees are worth it. “Said Ling Chengcheng, Section Chief of the Comprehensive Security Section of the Beijing Fengtai Station Regional Management Office of the Beijing Key Station District Management Committee.

Compared with the Spring Festival travel in previous years, during the Spring Festival travel in 2023, the passenger flow of railway Spring Festival travel continued to pick up. Statistics show that since February, the country’s railways have sent more than 9 million passengers per day, and operated more than 9,000 passenger trains, basically recovering to 90% of the same period in the 2019 Spring Festival travel season.

As a popular means of transportation, railways are responsible for ensuring the long-distance and large-scale movement of the population. As the first choice for short- and medium-distance travel, road travel is also favored by the public during this year’s Spring Festival travel.

“From the beginning of the Spring Festival travel to the 15th day of the first lunar month, the service area is in a ‘super busy’ state almost every day. The passenger flow in the 360 ​​service areas under our jurisdiction has increased by 2 to 4 times year-on-year, and the overall turnover has also increased significantly compared to the same period last year. ” said the relevant person in charge of Guangdong Tongyi Expressway Service Area Co., Ltd.

According to data from Didi Chuxing, from January 7 to February 14, Didi’s online car-hailing and taxi order calls continued to grow, and have recovered to more than 90% of the same period in 2019. Among them, Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangdong have recovered over 90%, and Shenzhen has recovered close to 90%. In addition, the demand for taxis in second- and third-tier cities such as Dalian, Yancheng, Nanchang, and Mianyang has also increased significantly.

The continuous growth of passenger flow, the busy and orderly route, demonstrates the vigor and vitality of Flowing China——

After the Lantern Festival, in the Shanghai Railway Station Station of Shanghai Metro Line 1, the crowds with large and small bags passed in an orderly and fast manner under the guidance of the staff and the police. The bustling scene made many people sigh, “The busy international city is back up”;

During the Spring Festival, the Sanya air traffic control station set a new high in the number of passenger guarantees. A total of 3,024 flights were guaranteed in 7 days, an increase of 5.8% over the same period in 2019. “Now the apron is full of planes, and the number of wide-body jets and business jets has increased significantly.” ;

In the second half of the Spring Festival travel, the number of passengers carried by passenger ships in the Weihai Maritime Safety Administration of Shandong Province increased significantly, and the average daily passenger load remained at about 20,000, an increase of 192% compared with the first half of the year…

“Overall, the country’s railways, highways, waterways, and civil aviation operations remain stable, with sufficient transport capacity, orderly services, strong emergency support, and a generally stable national security situation,” said Zhou Min, deputy director of the Emergency Office of the Ministry of Transport.

Excellent service and further upgrades will help the Spring Festival travel to be safe and smooth

When Aunt Tang, who had never taken a flight alone, walked into Terminal T3 of Shenzhen Airport, Peng Yihan, an airport staff member who had been waiting for a long time, greeted her: “Aunt Tang, your son has applied for ‘Full Process Assistance for Elderly Passengers’ through the airport hotline.” Caring service, I will accompany you to the boarding gate.” With the escort of the staff all the way, Aunt Tang successfully boarded the flight back to her hometown in Xi’an.

This year’s Spring Festival travel, “heart-warming service” has become one of the key words.

A number of airports and airlines have comprehensively upgraded the “first-passenger service” to provide first-time passengers with full-process services such as check-in, security check, and waiting; “Buy” related information, making it more convenient for passengers to obtain information; the “Railway Express” service has covered more than 3,400 sets of EMUs in 18 railway bureau group companies. Passengers can check the train’s delay by scanning the “Railway Express” code on the armrest of the seat information, running position…

On January 30, 531 migrant workers from Dingxi, Gansu took the G1904 train from Dingbei Station to Fuzhou, Fujian, more than 2,000 kilometers away, to start a new year’s journey of migrant workers.

“From Dingxi to Fuzhou, the normal speed train takes more than 30 hours, but this high-speed train only takes more than 13 hours.” Shi Xuexia, who works in an automobile motor factory in Fuzhou, said that when she arrived in Fuzhou, the factory had a special car to pick her up. work.

China Railway Chengdu Bureau Group Co., Ltd. took the initiative to find out the number of people traveling, and launched a total of 24 “point-to-point, one-stop” direct trains for migrant workers returning to work, investing in the transportation capacity of 14,000 passengers; Yunnan organized more than 1,460 “special trains, special trains, and chartered flights for migrant workers” And other “point-to-point” transportation services have helped 49,300 rural laborers achieve transfer employment… Towards struggle and a better life, cars, high-speed rail, and planes continue to travel.

Safety is the constant theme of the Spring Festival.

In Hami, Xinjiang, in the extremely cold weather, law enforcement officers from the Balikun Law Enforcement Brigade of Xinjiang Transportation Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau waded through the knee-high snow, looking for trapped vehicles, guiding the trapped people to the nearby service area to rest one by one, and Meals and accommodation are provided; snow removal and ice removal equipment such as snow removal vehicles, sweepers, and snow melting agent spreading vehicles are used to ensure the smooth flow of roads.

“During the Spring Festival travel season, tens of thousands of vehicles leave Xinjiang through the G7 Beijing-Xinjiang Expressway every day. What we are most worried about is the wind and snow, which may easily cause vehicle breakdowns and frostbite injuries.” Tao Zhiliang, Secretary of the Party Branch of the Balikun Law Enforcement Brigade, said that the weather is getting warmer now. The brigade will make preparations for avalanche prevention and spring flood control.

Sustaining supplies and cargo is booming, and we are running forward in the new year

Zhejiang, Yiwu West Railway Station, trucks come in and out in an orderly manner, and gantry cranes load containers one by one onto the “Yixinou” China Railway Express. The “steel camel caravan” loaded with goods is ready to go, injecting strong vitality into the economic and trade exchanges between China and foreign countries.

Statistics show that in January this year, the Yiwu platform of the “Yixinou” China Railway Express opened 240 trains and delivered 20,140 TEUs, a year-on-year increase of 172.1%.

“The steady growth of the Yiwu platform of the ‘Yixinou’ China Railway Express reflects the strong resilience and huge potential of the Chinese economy.” Bei Xudong, deputy director of the Yiwu Market Development Committee, said that during the Spring Festival travel season, relevant departments such as railways and ports According to the transportation needs of foreign trade enterprises and the organization of goods sources, scientific overall planning and early coordination will ensure the smooth operation of trains during the Spring Festival travel season.

The speeding trains reflect the steady recovery of China‘s economy; the smooth road network weaves the well-being of tens of thousands of households in China.

As soon as it was dawn, Master Gui, the driver of Shenzhen Huolala truck, came to the warehouse area to count the goods to be delivered that day with the store. “Seeing that the merchants are all busy, I am really happy!” Master Gui said. In the past two weeks, the merchants in the market have become busy, and the passenger flow has returned to 70% to 80% of the normal level before the epidemic.

Platform data show that after the Spring Festival holiday, Shenzhen’s freight market “opened higher”. From January 31 to February 7, the volume of freight orders in Shenzhen increased by 117% compared with the same period last year; on average, more than 6,000 drivers are actively running on the road to receive orders every day.

Spring does not miss, autumn does not lose. In the north and south of the river, the fields are busy preparing for farming.

On the outskirts of Kunming City, Yunnan Province, at Taohuacun Railway Station, 6 forklifts are continuously operating. Within 1 hour, the staff loaded all 360 tons of fertilizer into the carriage. Soon, these fertilizers will be shipped to Shandong, Hebei and other places to provide nutrients for crop growth.

In view of the significant increase in the transportation demand for spring plowing production materials, several railway stations in Kunming City have strengthened communication and coordination with surrounding fertilizer production enterprises to help enterprises “tailor-made” fertilizer transportation plans, implementing priority planning, priority air distribution, priority loading, “Four Priority” service with priority shipping.

According to statistics, China Railway Kunming Bureau Group Co., Ltd. has transported more than 15,000 vehicles and 919,000 tons of spring plowing materials such as chemical fertilizers, feed, seeds, and pesticides in 2023. The transportation volume of spring plowing materials has increased by 16.6% compared with the same period last year. The carriages passing through the mountains and tunnels are carrying the hope of a good harvest and reaching countless distant places.

For 40 days and nights, the Spring Festival Transport came to an end, and the spring was bright again. The Spring Festival travel season is the starting point for the continuation of the revitalization of all industries. In this season full of hope, people muster their energy, be confident and calm, and strive towards a brighter new year. (Reporters Ye Haoming, Zhou Yuan, Wei Hongyi, Fan Xi)

(Ye Haoming, etc.)

[Responsible editor: Shu Liang]