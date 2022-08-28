Green light of the Council from the renegotiation of the conditions for the thirty-year concession of the surface right in via Silva

VIALFRÈ

The municipal council of Vialfrè unanimously approved, with the vote of the only one of the three minority councilors present at the meeting, the “Concession in surface right of the municipal property area to Cellnex Italia for 30 years for the maintenance of the station basic telecommunications radio “.

The thirty-year concession of the surface right of the portion of municipal land, located in via Silva, ensures the budget of the small municipality of Vialfrè a total income of 35 thousand euros, which will be paid in five annual installments of 7 thousand euros.

Previously, precisely in December 2017, the city council had leased this area, which is owned by it, to the company Wind Tre. And it had done so in view of the installation of a radio station for telecommunications starting from 1 January 2018 until 31 December 2026, at an annual fee of 4 thousand euros.

Now the Cellnex Italia company, following a company merger by incorporation, has requested and obtained from the Municipality of Vialfrè the renegotiation and modification of the previous rental relationship of the surface right. The administrative expenses and expenses for the splitting and establishment of the surface right, as highlighted in the related board resolution passed in the classroom, are fully borne by the company proposing the concession for the maintenance of the telecommunications radio base station.

The base radio station will be used for the broadcasting and strengthening of the telephone signal also in the municipal area of ​​Vialfrè. –