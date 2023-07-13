Home » Mobility and security operations in school environments of the District
This strategy seeks to reduce accident rates and protect the lives of underage students.

The Secretariat of Mobility and the Metropolitan Police of Santa Martawith his Transit and Transportation Sectioncontinue with the ‘Mobility and security operational plan in the environments of educational institutions‘, this after the return of the students to the schools, after the mid-year holidays.

“We are making strict controls in what has to do with school exits. We are committed to bringing road accidents to zero. One of the complaints that we constantly receive is the bad behavior of motorcycle drivers who want to take two or three students on this means of transport, without protection elements and at high speeds”, he indicated. Ernesto Castro, Secretary of Mobility.

The operations began on Avenida de Los Estudiantes between the schools: La Industrial, the Liceo Celedón and Francisco de Paula Santanderbeing this one of the areas most affected by the irresponsibility of those who daily put the lives of minors at risk in these vehicles, by not respecting the traffic rules and signs.

“More than 15 motorcycles have been immobilized and we have imposed more than 25 subpoena orders. We call for civic awareness and culture, especially for parents. We will continue carrying out this type of controls in an articulate way to save lives,” said Major Walter Ortiz Betancourt, head of the Traffic and Transportation Section of the Santa Marta Metropolitan Area.

See also  Anti-Camorra operation: 17 arrests between Campania and Lombardy - breaking latest news

The officials added that will be taking shape surprising to the institutionsin order to prevent people from being repeat offenders and control this phenomenon that has become a danger to students.

Finally, Castro Coronado mentioned that in support of the Police strategy will continue “Road pedagogy crews” within schools, in order to promote good practices for safe mobility for children and adolescents.

