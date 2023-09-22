Mobility concept is presented in Ried

After citizen surveys, parking space surveys and traffic counts, a public presentation is now being made on the basis of these. Helmut Koch from the commissioned company Komobile will present the concept on Monday, September 25th, from 6 p.m. in the Sparkasse Stadtsaal Ried. The main goals were set: ensuring good accessibility for motor vehicles, creating attractive public spaces, relieving the city center of traffic, strengthening local mobility, creating a clear parking strategy and improving regional accessibility. The new mobility concept also includes a change in traffic routing (in Bayerhamergasse and Vroschaugasse), as well as a general reduction in through traffic.

