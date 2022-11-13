Listen to the audio version of the article

Improving the infrastructures for mobility and recovering abandoned spaces are the two priorities that the residents of the large Italian cities indicate to redevelop the urban environment. 75% of Romans ask for subways, roads and railways against a national average of 56%, while the recovery of abandoned sites is the main problem in Milan and Turin where it is indicated as a serious issue to be addressed respectively by 62% and 57% of citizens against a national average of 51 percent. Transport is also the priority in Genoa (64%), Naples (60%) and Palermo (54%).

These are some of the data from the sample survey that Swg carried out for Confindustria Assoimmobiliare on 1,800 citizens residing in the six major Italian cities and which on November 9 will be presented at the annual assembly of the real estate world association. The survey clearly shows how urban regeneration is becoming a key word for the inhabitants of large cities (88% of respondents are in favor of major urban redevelopment works) not only to solve the serious emergencies that take us away from the performance of the metropolis. but also for a more radical and medium-term transformation of the urban environment.

The cities of 15 minutes

The “city of 15 minutes” is becoming a very concrete and requested perspective, it has entered the daily life of Italians with Covid and is transforming into a political vision claimed from below, which however needs to materialize in services, projects and investments . «In the imagination of the interviewees – explains the research – the idea of ​​the city of the future is rather homogeneous and changes little according to the municipality of residence. The expectation is not only that of cities that are more digitized and characterized by sustainable mobility, but also of greater usability and less functional separation of spaces ».

This is how 83% of citizens want wifi connections, 82% ask for public buildings, transport and interconnected services via the web, 81% ask to be able to move with sustainable means such as bicycles or scooters, 80% consider it important that each neighborhood has its own life, spaces in which to go out and be together and that you don’t have to move just to go to the cinema or go shopping. “We hope that this growing awareness of citizens will help good politics to make correct medium and long-term choices even if they do not often give political dividends over the period of their mandate”, comments the president of Assoimmobiliare, Silvia Rovere.

The map of livability

The starting situation is obviously very different from city to city and so is recorded by the interviews. Milan stands out for the level of usability perceived by its inhabitants (synthetic index 6.8 on a scale from 1 to 10), followed by Turin (6.4). Below the sufficiency Genoa (5.7) which, however, recovers one decimal compared to the analogous research of two years ago, Rome (5.3) absolutely stable, Naples (4.7) and Palermo (4.3), both in decline further by two and six decimals respectively.