Mobility in the Pacific | Message @ Archeology Online

Known for their advanced sailing technology, the Polynesian islanders reached the planet’s most remote islands centuries before Europeans reached the Americas. They first migrated eastward, which is well documented by archaeological finds, and then populated virtually every island from Samoa and Tonga to Rapa Nui (Easter Island) in the east, Hawai’i in the north and Aotearoa (New Zealand) in the south. However, little is known about the Polynesian migrations west of the 180th longitude.

To better understand the past connections and contacts between West Polynesian societies and other western Pacific islanders, a multidisciplinary research team analyzed the geochemical signatures of stone artifacts found on Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands, and the Pacific Islands between 1978 and 2019 Caroline Islands were collected. Led by researchers from the Center National de la Recherche Scientifique, the team was able to determine the geological origin of these artifacts by comparing their geochemical and isotopic composition to reference datasets from natural rocks and archaeological quarries in the region.

Connection to the center of Polynesia

Of the eight analyzed adza, or adza fragments – versatile cutting tools comparable to an ax – six come from the same quarry complex (tatagamatau) on the island of Tutuila (American Samoa), more than 2500 kilometers from central Polynesia. “The Tatagamatau adzen were among the most widespread objects in western and eastern Polynesia. The origin of the Taumako and Émaé adzen suggests a mobility toward the Polynesian islands of the western Pacific similar to that which had led to the settlement of eastern Polynesia.” , says first author Aymeric Hermann, researcher at the Center National de la Recherche Scientifique and associate researcher in the Department of Language and Cultural Evolution at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig. Hermann points out that the taking of such valuable utensils, which are often passed down through generations in Polynesian chief families, suggests carefully planned voyages rather than chance landings.

Geochemical examination of stone artifacts collected from the Polynesian island groups in the western Pacific demonstrates contacts between Polynesians and their neighbors – particularly contacts between the Banks Islands and central Vanuatu and between the Bismarck and Caroline Islands. Polynesian seafarers appear to have played an important role in establishing such contacts. They traveled great distances at sea, carrying artifacts and technology such as shell adze, looms, and obsidian points. “A recent study describes an obsidian pinnacle found on Kapingamarangi Island whose geochemical signature matches an obsidian source on Lou Island in the Admiralty Islands. An interesting find, followed by our finding of a basalt chip on the same atoll, originated on the mainland of New Britain,” adds Hermann.

long-distance mobility in the past

In the Pacific region, geochemical provenance has proven particularly successful in locating sources of stone artifacts and tracing the transport of specific items across distant islands and archipelagos. Such physical evidence of inter-island mobility shows that Pacific islanders were never completely isolated from one another. These patterns of interaction are central to our understanding of the intertwined history of Pacific Rim cultural systems.

In this study, the concentrations of oxides, trace elements and the ratios of radiogenic isotopes were measured using atomic emission spectroscopy and mass spectrometry in order to determine the geological origin of the examined objects with a high level of accuracy. The collaboration of experts from the fields of archaeology, geochemistry and data science enabled the development of an innovative approach to geochemical origin determination, which also includes computer-aided comparisons with openly accessible databases.