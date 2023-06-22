Home » Mobilization of communities rises in Arauca after reaching agreements with the Government – ​​news
Mobilization of communities rises in Arauca after reaching agreements with the Government – ​​news

Mobilization of communities rises in Arauca after reaching agreements with the Government – ​​news

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development delivered a statement on its willingness to dialogue with the peasant organizations mobilized in Arauca, in the face of the winter emergency.

According to the statement, the Ministry is aware of the complex situation that the department is going through due to the winter wave and the consequences it has had for the producing population of the territory.

They also point out that they understand the reasons for the mobilization and respect the right to social protest as a legitimate way to enforce rights and in the face of what they consider a lack of institutional responses.

From the Agriculture portfolio, they regretted that the dialogue table between the National Government and peasant organizations had been suspended on Friday, June 16 in Saravena.

The Ministry had a structured proposal in order to arrange it with the spokespersons of the mobilization to advance in a way out of the productive crisis scenario in the department. The entity regrets that it could not be socialized.

For now, they reiterate their commitment to the table to agree with the spokespersons on alternative solutions to the list of requests and to define and implement emergency measures to address the productivity crisis in the region.

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

