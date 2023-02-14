Colombia lives a hectic week due to the demonstrations that begin this Tuesday due to the marches in favor of the Government and continue on Wednesday by the opposition

The protesters arrived at the Plaza de Bolívar in complete calm. It is estimated that there are about 1,000 people who will be gathered for a few more hours to wait for the words that President Gustavo Petro will give from the balcony of the Palacio de Nariño.

#Nation | Mobility: marches scheduled for today advance on Carrera Séptima with Calle 32. Details here 👉 https://t.co/d13GjVH80t pic.twitter.com/q2picOlpsR — THE NEW CENTURY (@ElNuevoSiglo) February 14, 2023

On the other hand, the Ministry of Mobility reported that there was a road accident with fatality in the town of Chapinero between bus and cyclist in race 7 with calle 61. For several hours mobility was detained in the sector. However, the step has already been enabled.

In addition, Transmilenio reported that it resumed the operation at the Museo del Oro station of the Environmental Axis.

#TMahora 🟢1:20 p.m. The passage in Environmental Axis is enabled. Stations resume operation and trunk fleet its usual route. https://t.co/IzuHiFIMJk pic.twitter.com/36UZC5rqCi – TransMilenio (@TransMilenio) February 14, 2023

The Mayor’s Office of Bogotá deployed 260 Dialogue and Coexistence managers to attend the days of mobilizations by defenders and opponents of the National Government.

Unions of workers, educators and health workers, among others, responded from the morning to the call for the first left-wing government in the history of Colombia, which this week presents an ambitious battery of reforms to Congress, where it has a majority thanks to a coalition with parties of center and moderate right.

With Colombian flags and banners in favor of health reform, the demonstrators gathered in Bogotá, Medellín, Cali and other cities, on the eve of protests called by the opposition to reject precisely the policies that Petro aspires to implement in its four years of mandate (2022-2026).

It should be remembered that in other cities they are also mobilizing through the main streets of the country.

Medellín

It began at 09:00 in the morning with a citizen concentration and the union of teachers in the Parque de las Luces.

(12:00) Start the tour of the #MobilityMedellín. View the state of the tracks at 👉 https://t.co/0CMlHMttqp. Remember to wait on the platform and not on the road to cross the road. pic.twitter.com/MU82rS0c6A – Secretary of Mobility of Medellín (@sttmed) February 14, 2023

Cali

The mobilizations began at 10:00 in the morning in the Parque de las Banderas. Without any news, it advanced through the roundabout of the Terminal (Old Railway) and in the Puerto Rellena sector,

Cali is in the streets, we went out to defend the government of the people and for the people.#gears#14FPorLaSalud #14febrero #ChangeInHealth # pic.twitter.com/eJHqpgkIEE — Leonardo (@LeonardoTruj) February 14, 2023

The executive also plans to reveal on Tuesday a bill for the judicial submission of the “mafias” that dispute the income from drug trafficking in the country that produces the most cocaine worldwide.

The initiative contemplates reduced penalties for drug traffickers who dismantle their organizations and other benefits such as keeping 10% of their fortunes, anticipated the justice minister, Néstor Osuna.

Petro has also announced a pension reform that seeks to bring more resources to public funds and set a minimum income for the elderly.

Congress approved at the end of last year the tax reform proposed by the government. But on this occasion, the president of the Senate, Roy Barreras, has expressed reservations about the health reform.