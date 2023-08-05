Mobilizing Social Forces: Proposal by Heilongjiang Charity Federation for Flood Fighting and Disaster Relief Donations

Proposal of Heilongjiang Charity Federation on Mobilizing Social Forces to Carry out Donation Activities for Flood Fighting and Disaster Relief

August 05, 2023 13:34:21

Source: Heilongjiang Charity Federation

Author:

Recently, under the influence of typhoon “Dusuri”, many places across the country continued to suffer heavy rainfall, which caused floods and geological disasters in some areas. The major flood situation affects the hearts of the Party Central Committee, the State Council, and the people of the whole country.

General Secretary Xi Jinping made important instructions on the flood relief work, requiring all localities to do their best to search and rescue the lost and trapped people, do a good job in treating the injured and comforting the families of the victims to minimize casualties. It is necessary to properly resettle the affected people, pay close attention to repairing damaged infrastructure such as transportation, communication, and electricity, and restore normal production and living order as soon as possible.

At present, there is a major danger in the Shangzhi section of the Ant River embankment in Heilongjiang Province. There are major risks in the reservoirs of Longfeng Mountain and Mopan Mountain. On March 4, the three-level emergency response to flood control was upgraded to the first level. The Heilongjiang Charity Federation will resolutely implement the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping and actively raise funds to protect the lives, health, and safety of the people. They aim to support post-disaster recovery and reconstruction work and help people in disaster-stricken areas restore and improve their medical conditions and living environments.

The Heilongjiang Charity Federation is issuing a proposal to caring enterprises, institutions, groups, and caring people from all walks of life. They hope that the power of love will fully carry forward the fine tradition of “watching and helping each other” of the Chinese nation. The proposal urges people to provide charitable assistance to the people in the disaster-stricken areas and to support flood relief and post-disaster reconstruction for the affected areas.

Here are the ways to receive donations:

1. WeChat donation QR code

2. Account for receiving donations:

Bank account number: 08059201040011557

Account Bank: Agricultural Bank of China Co., Ltd. Harbin Zhongshan Sub-branch

Account Name: Heilongjiang Charity Federation

3. On-site donation:

Address: Floor 23, Financial Building, No. 10 Hongjun Street, Nangang District, Harbin City, Heilongjiang Province

Donation Contact: Gao Yuan

Contact number: 180-8877-8833

Material Donation Contact: Shao Dongfeng

Contact number: 15546026353

Business consultation telephone: 18646301117

Donation instructions:

1. When donating, be sure to indicate the exact name and contact information of the person (enterprise) who donated (things) and note the words “Flood Fighting and Disaster Relief”.

2. The donated money and materials raised will be used for flood relief work in Heilongjiang Province and other severely affected areas. The donation expenditure includes material procurement, transportation, and related expenses incurred for this work. The donation will be made according to the provincial flood control emergency work arrangement out adjustments.

The Heilongjiang Charity Federation promises to strictly abide by the relevant laws and regulations of the state, strengthen the management and use of social donations, disclose relevant information in a timely manner, and accept the supervision of all sectors of society. They cherish and thank caring people from all walks of life for their generous donations, as well as their long-term trust and support for their work.

Heilongjiang Charity Federation

August 4, 2023