VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Mobilum Technologies Inc. (“Mobilum” or the “Company”) (CSE:MBLM)(OTCQB:MBLMF)(FRA:C0B), a digital payment service provider that has been offering reliable and secure payment solutions to businesses and …
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Mobilum Technologies Inc. (“Mobilum” or the “Company“)
(CSE:MBLM)(OTCQB:MBLMF)(FRA:C0B)a digital payment service provider that has been offering reliable and secure payment solutions to businesses and consumers, announces the
proceeding of a non-brokered private placement, raising aggregate gross proceeds of $136,000 in unsecured convertible debentures (the “Private Placement”).
The Company will issue 136 debentures (the “Debentures”) at a price of $1,000 per Debenture. The Debentures are unsecured, mature 36 months from issuance, and are convertible into common shares of
the Company (the “Shares”) at a price of $0.05 per Share at the option of a) the holder, at any time after the issue date and up to the last business day preceding the maturity date; b) the Company
if the Company’s current market price of its Shares equals or exceeds $0.25 or c) automatically upon a change of control.