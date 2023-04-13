VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Mobilum Technologies Inc. (“Mobilum” or the “Company“)

(CSE:MBLM)(OTCQB:MBLMF)(FRA:C0B)a digital payment service provider that has been offering reliable and secure payment solutions to businesses and consumers, announces the

proceeding of a non-brokered private placement, raising aggregate gross proceeds of $136,000 in unsecured convertible debentures (the “Private Placement”).

The Company will issue 136 debentures (the “Debentures”) at a price of $1,000 per Debenture. The Debentures are unsecured, mature 36 months from issuance, and are convertible into common shares of

the Company (the “Shares”) at a price of $0.05 per Share at the option of a) the holder, at any time after the issue date and up to the last business day preceding the maturity date; b) the Company

if the Company’s current market price of its Shares equals or exceeds $0.25 or c) automatically upon a change of control.