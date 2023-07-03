Mocoa – Neiva, with more claims

The Ministry of Transportation revealed that among the six road corridors with the highest accident rate in the country, there is the well-known route 45 that crosses the department of Huila, for which reinforcements in road safety were announced.

Newspaper of Huila, Huila

By: Gloria Camargo

The high rate of accidents on the country’s roads has been a matter of concern for the Ministry of Transportation. In order to address this problem, an exhaustive identification of the most dangerous road corridors nationwide was carried out.

This evaluation made it possible to focus efforts and resources on those sections where there are greater risks, in order to implement effective road safety measures.

Aware of the increase in the mobilization of vehicles during next Monday, July 3, a large displacement of approximately 4,247,300 vehicles has been planned throughout the country. Of these, it is estimated that 682,192 will leave Bogotá for different regions. Faced with this situation, the Ministry of Transport has taken preventive measures to guarantee safety on the roads.

In response to the demand for road safety, the Directorate of Traffic and Transportation of the National Police (Ditra) has announced the provision of a device of 4,667 traffic police officers. These agents will be strategically distributed in 50 toll booths located throughout the country.

According to the authorities, motorcyclists and pedestrians were the actors who lost the most lives in these accidents in 2022.

safe mobility

The study presented by the Ministry of Transport revealed the six road corridors with the highest accident rate in the country.

These corridors are the Medellin Oriente Highway Development (between Medellín – Puerto Triunfo), the Coffee Highway (Armenia – Pereira – Manizales), the Valle del Cauca and Cauca Road Network (Cali – Palmira – Candelaria – Buga – Guacarí) , Ruta del Sol – Sector 3 (San Roque – Ciénaga and from Carmen de Bolívar – Valledupar), the BTS (Briceño – Tunja – Sogamoso) and the Santana – Mocoa – Neiva road connection.

With the aim of reducing the accident rate and promoting efficient mobility during the mid-year holidays, the Ministry of Transportation, together with its affiliated entities and the National Police Traffic and Transportation Directorate, have joined forces to implement a safe mobility. This plan seeks to guarantee users a fluid circulation through the road corridors and access to the air terminals during the festive bridge of San Pedro and San Pablo.

In addition, the National Road Safety Agency (ANSV) has used geostatistical data to identify the cities with the most critical corridors and high rates of road accidents with fatalities. According to the figures provided by the ANSV, in 10 capital cities there was a mortality rate per 100,000 inhabitants that exceeded 20 deaths. These cities are Yopal (33.2), Villavicencio (23.6), Riohacha (22.4), Armenia (21.8), Popayán (21.2), Montería (19.5), Pereira (18.5), Neiva (17.9), Ibagué (16.5) and Pasto ( 18.1).

The Superintendency of Transportation also joined the Road Safety program and has announced that it will reinforce its presence in the critical points with the highest accident rates in the departments of Putumayo, Huila and Cesar, especially in the Ruta del Sol projects, section 3, and the roads between Mocoa and Pitalito.

respect the road

Within the framework of the “Don’t let the road take your life” strategy, the Ministry of Transport is carrying out comprehensive interventions to protect people’s lives. In this sense, 38 critical sections have been identified in the six road corridors where, during the last five years, more than 900 deaths due to road accidents have been registered during the mid-year holiday season.

The Minister of Transportation, William Camargo Triana, indicated that there is a commitment to reinforce all road safety measures to prevent the road from claiming lives. Last year, during this same festive bridge, 130 people lost their lives, and the aim is to avoid repeating scenes of pain on these holidays.

The Minister calls on citizens to travel around the country respecting traffic signs, speed limits, avoiding drunk driving, taking breaks and avoiding dangerous maneuvers.

In addition, the Minister highlights that those interested can consult the number #767 to verify possible closures in the different road corridors. This information is important so that drivers are informed and can plan their trip safely.

Camargo Triana stressed that “last year, 130 people died on this festive bridge, so I invite you to travel through our country abiding by traffic signs.”

It is important to remember that during the San Pedro and San Pablo festive bridge last year, 130 deaths were registered due to road accidents, which represented an increase of 26% in the last two years.

Likewise, it was established that motorcyclists and pedestrians were the actors who lost the most lives in these accidents. These data reinforce the need to take measures to prevent and reduce accidents on the country’s roads and guarantee the safety of all users.

Restriction for cargo vehicles

The transport portfolio has announced the implementation of restrictions for cargo vehicles with a weight equal to or greater than 3.4 tons during the festive bridges of “San Pedro and San Pablo”. This measure seeks to guarantee road safety and fluidity of traffic on the country’s highways. In addition, it was reported that this restriction will also apply to two other festive bridges: the Battle of Boyacá, which will take place from Friday the 4th to Monday the 7th of August 2023, and the Assumption of the Virgin, which will take place on Friday the 18th. to Monday, August 21, 2023, throughout the national road network.

In the specific case of the department of Huila, during this Monday the restriction will be applied from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on the Neiva – Espinal – Girardot and Neiva – Garzón – Pitalito roads, in both directions. The purpose of this measure is to avoid congestion and prevent possible incidents on these roads, which usually have a high traffic flow during holidays.

It is important that freight forwarders are informed about these restrictions and plan their routes and travel times with this measure in mind. Likewise, drivers in general are recommended to respect traffic regulations, maintain prudence behind the wheel and take the necessary security measures to avoid accidents.

The Neiva – Espinal – Girardot and Neiva – Garzón – Pitalito roads have heavy load mobility restrictions.

The main objective of these restrictions is to preserve the lives of road users and guarantee safe mobility during the long weekends. It is expected that, with the collaboration of all the actors involved, a calm and smooth movement will be achieved on the country’s highways.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

