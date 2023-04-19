Model lawsuits for property tax (BdSt)

Online message – Wednesday 04/19/2023

The Association of Taxpayers provides information about a legal opinion by Prof. Dr. Gregor Kirchhof, which the constitutional lawyer prepared on behalf of the Association of Taxpayers Germany and Haus & Grund Germany. This comes to the conclusion that Property Tax Act of the federal government is unconstitutional.

The report now serves as the basis for the planned model lawsuits by the two associations against the federal model, which applies in eleven countries. When presenting the report, the associations referred to six model trials currently planned in Berlin, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony and two in North Rhine-Westphalia.

According to the expert opinion on the federal model, the following doubts exist as to its constitutionality:



Valuation is based too much on income tax In the federal model, the property tax is based on the value of the land. The federal model thus intervenes structurally in the area of ​​wealth and income tax. The federal government does not create its own assessment system for the property tax, although the Federal Constitutional Court has expressly required such a system. And: If the federal government aligns the assessment of the property tax with the market values ​​and thus with possible sales proceeds, it moves the tax assessment in the vicinity of the income tax, although the income tax and the property tax – from the constitution – have to differ.

Standard land values ​​are not comparable The standard land values ​​are hardly comparable. Example Berlin: The coveted residential area Wannsee had to 1.1.2022

a standard land value of 1,500. In the less attractive Neukölln location, the value is twice as high: 3,200. The standard land values ​​show “systematic valuation gaps”. The strict application of the standard land values ​​constitutes a breach of the principle of equality

Article 3 of the Basic Law but.

Flat rates violate that

constitution The federal model draws on a large number of parameters: The type of building, living space, year of construction, rent levels (and discounts on these), management costs, property interest rate, remaining useful life and the discounted land value must be taken into account as part of the flat-rate net rent. The federal government has developed an extremely complex assessment that is difficult to apply in bulk. Sometimes the parameters are difficult to determine (gross floor area), other criteria used are unrealistic and therefore infringe on equality (flat-rate net rent, land value). Conclusion: The law is now so complicated because the federal government has complied with competence limits that no longer existed after the constitutional reform in 2019. Thus, federal law burdens the many property taxpayers – without reason – with excessively complex obligations to cooperate. This violates fundamental rights.

Individual circumstances are not taken into account Building encumbrances, monument protection requirements, immissions, construction defects or a particularly good state of preservation: Such “individual public law features” and “individual private law agreements and encumbrances” are not taken into account when evaluating the property. This means that relevant parameters are disregarded in violation of equality. The fundamental error of the federal model lies in the fact that it does not regulate the reason for the burden in a recognizable manner and tries to roughly determine the value of the land. However, real estate values ​​must either be precisely assessed using numerous criteria or assessed for tax purposes in simple, equal lump sums. However, the federal law chooses an unconstitutional middle ground.