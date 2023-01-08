MODENA – A nineteen-year-old, Jordan De Barre, died last night in a road accident in the Modena countryside, in Stradello Panaro. Il Resto del Carlino writes it. The car he was driving, for reasons that are under investigation, ended up against the wall of an underpass. The 19-year-old died instantly. Another young man, a cousin of the victim, was traveling in the same vehicle, who was injured, but not in serious condition. The carabinieri, 118 and the fire brigade intervened. Jordan De Barre lived in Modena and apparently he was joining some relatives for dinner when the tragedy occurred.