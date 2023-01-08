Home News Modena, 19, dies crashing into the wall of an underpass
News

Modena, 19, dies crashing into the wall of an underpass

by admin
Modena, 19, dies crashing into the wall of an underpass

MODENA – A nineteen-year-old, Jordan De Barre, died last night in a road accident in the Modena countryside, in Stradello Panaro. Il Resto del Carlino writes it. The car he was driving, for reasons that are under investigation, ended up against the wall of an underpass. The 19-year-old died instantly. Another young man, a cousin of the victim, was traveling in the same vehicle, who was injured, but not in serious condition. The carabinieri, 118 and the fire brigade intervened. Jordan De Barre lived in Modena and apparently he was joining some relatives for dinner when the tragedy occurred.

See also  Guangzhou epidemic has not slowed down, Haizhu District has extended community control | Morning Post

You may also like

Wang Weizhong presided over the meeting of the...

Road accidents, Polstrada: growing in 2022 but decreasing...

The 2023 Spring Festival travel season will officially...

Italy lottery 2023: all the second and third...

Continuous snowfall and strong cold air in northern...

No Vax written on the walls of the...

Appeal to Nordio for Cospito: “Revoke 41 bis,...

Central Meteorological Observatory: Continuous snowfall and strong cold...

Geo Barents, 73 people rescued off the coast...

Daxing Airport: The passenger load factor in popular...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy