Home News Modern and eco-sustainable: the new school in Udine is a reality
News

Modern and eco-sustainable: the new school in Udine is a reality

by admin
Modern and eco-sustainable: the new school in Udine is a reality

Alessandro Cesare

The construction of via Aspromonte is almost ready and will be delivered at the end of the month. Zero impact, it cost 4.8 million euros. The first to enter will be the students of Marinelli, then those of Malignani, Zanon and Percoto. We entered the construction site of the new school, here are the preview images and all the peculiarities of the structure (Video by Alessandro Cesare)

01:41

See also  18 new cases of new coronavirus infection in Tianjin are all detected in close contacts|Tianjin City|New Coronary Pneumonia_Sina News

You may also like

Mogliano, dies at 37 after a life with...

Giulia and Alessia’s father: “How much mud is...

A group of poachers defeated: three arrests and...

New edition of the Orbetello Jazz Festival, eight...

The ancient secrets of Lunigiana – Luca Martinelli

The development of the epidemic situation in Hainan...

Samone, accident in the foothills: pregnant woman injured

Renzi to La Stampa.it: “Agreement close, I’m ready...

Falls off the conveyor belt, Contarina employee injured

Beijing will send another 45 aircraft and 10...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy