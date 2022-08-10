Alessandro Cesare

The construction of via Aspromonte is almost ready and will be delivered at the end of the month. Zero impact, it cost 4.8 million euros. The first to enter will be the students of Marinelli, then those of Malignani, Zanon and Percoto. We entered the construction site of the new school, here are the preview images and all the peculiarities of the structure (Video by Alessandro Cesare)

01:41