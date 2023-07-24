Modern intranet – these 6 elements are important (Intranet Guide 2023)

Read this article in English.

Imagine you urgently need information on a certain topic in order to be able to continue working on your project. Where in your company do you look for this information? Who usually knows what’s currently going on (apart from the corridor radio)?

One thing is clear: Both the quarterly e-mail newsletter and the chat, which is only limited to certain members, are no longer available. But maybe a colleague from the HR office?

And should Generation Z now ask “What?” and don’t know what on earth an office is supposed to be (we’re kidding, of course! 😉), it’s time to solve our riddle: Your single source of truth (SSOT) should be your company’s intranet. To ensure that it is up to the task, in this article we will explain to you which elements make up a powerful and effective modern intranet.

Put simply, what is an intranet?

First of all, let’s keep in mind what we’re talking about here: Broadly speaking, an intranet is an internal computer network of a company or organization that is typically not accessible to outsiders. A wide variety of information can be communicated and shared here, which also promotes cooperation.

So far, so easy. At least apparently. Because if you consider what additional requirements an effective intranet has to meet, the simple tool for file sharing, communication and knowledge exchange becomes much more complicated. After all, the organization and, above all, the employees must actively use it. It should be powerful, easy to use and ideally also available on the move.

6 factors combined: The right mix for your modern intranet

Which functions does your intranet have to offer so that your users accept it, use it actively and see it as a central source of information? Below we’ve put together six elements that we’ve found will maximize your intranet’s chances of success:

productivity

personalization

scalability

Connection of external apps

Teamwork

simplicity

In the next few sections, we’ll take a closer look at what each of these “must-haves” is all about. We not only go into intranets in general, but also take a look at how the respective intranet element is implemented in the Linchpin Intranet Suite.

Intranet Element #1: Productivity

Whether it’s building a set number of features quarter after quarter, increasing revenue by 15 percent year-over-year, reducing support costs, or a combination of all three, every business wants their employees to be productive.

Intranets can support this in various ways by…

you can search them for internal documents and resources. They are the central source for new and up-to-date information. They have some reach across teams, departments and geographies. they can also be used mobile.

You can think of a well-designed, modern intranet as the hub in a Hub-and-Spoke-System (in German: hub and spoke system). The hub is the virtual channel or central network node through which all information flows. It supports the entire system and forwards information from one spoke to another or from one communication endpoint to another.

The larger the number of spokes – in the case of an organization, the number of teams and departments – the more information, resources and documentation are available. This can make it difficult to find the information you need and share it between teams if the intranet isn’t properly designed.

The fact that remote work has made its way into companies since Corona at the latest and many employees want to keep up to date with their work tablet or cell phone when they are on the move increases the complexity even further. A powerful intranet can increase productivity in all of these situations.

The Linchpin Intranet Suite, which is based on the Atlassian Confluence wiki tool, assumes the role of a central point of contact for all news and documented knowledge in your company.

Information is stored in areas that may contain any number of intranet pages and subpages. Spaces can be created for teams, departments, projects or even products. Linchpin allows you to manage access rights for each area separately – and all this information can then be tailored to the specifics of each user.

This brings us to the second must-have of a modern intranet: personalization.

Intranet Element #2: Personalization

In the past, intranets were personalized based on a user’s login data and access rights, e.g. B. HR had access to X, Y, and Z while your marketers had access to A, B, and C.

However, a modern intranet not only takes into account the position or role of the user within your company, but also aspects such as language, location, interests and other characteristics that are specific to the user. To put it another way: The modern intranet should design the user experience individually for each person.

Based on the settings in the respective user profile, Linchpin offers you a personalized intranet experience by providing you with the right navigation, a personal start page and customized messages.

Intranet Element #3: Scalability

You can see your intranet as an investment in the future. And therefore it should be able to easily grow with your organization and offer enough space to exchange documents and files. A future-proof intranet is not only well positioned for today’s employees or for one location, but also for tomorrow’s employees and for many other locations – geographically distributed across several countries and languages.

In the Linchpin Intranet Suite, scalability is guaranteed as it is based on Atlassian Confluence and Atlassian has built functional scalability right into its platform. So you don’t have to worry about anything.

Intranet element #4: Connection of external apps

Your intranet has to fulfill a demanding role – namely that of your company’s most important collaboration and communication tool. Since every team works differently and therefore has different requirements for the tool landscape, it is extremely important that other third-party tools can be integrated into your intranet as seamlessly as possible.

The hub-and-spoke model mentioned above also fits here: A really good intranet not only acts as a link between the teams within an organization, but can also integrate numerous applications. Linchpin can be linked to a wide variety of software, e.g. B. Jira, MS Teams or Skype.

How exactly can your users in Linchpin access other apps they need for their daily work? This works via the so-called Launchpad, the central contact point for a company’s tools. Users can mark individual apps as favourites, find out more about the apps and suggest new apps, which the admins then add to the launchpad after approval.

Intranet-Element #5: Teamwork

The true power of a successful intranet can be summed up in three words: communication, collaboration, and creativity. Today’s intranet must not only enable social interaction in the workplace – both on site and remotely – but rather promote it. This includes making it easy for users to create and share news, events, and blog articles across the organization. And in order to always find the right contact person, each person should have their own detailed and creative profile.

By giving your employees plenty of opportunities to share as much personal information as they want to share with their co-workers, workgroups can become real teams because: Getting to know each other on a personal level can improve workplace relationships, promote cohesion, and build real camaraderie.

But how can you strengthen the sense of togetherness in your company with the help of Linchpin? Various functions contribute to this – above all the events. You and your users can create events for any occasion, e.g. Quarterly meetings, yoga classes, software training, brainstorming sessions… You can record your joint notes in Confluence in real time or create new tasks in Jira and assign them to each other. After the event you can share your results as news and other colleagues can comment on their thoughts.

Intranet Element #6: Simplicity

As it should be, this section is kept simple. That’s why we saved it for last. 😉

Throughout this article, we have repeatedly emphasized that an intranet should be a company’s central cooperation and communication platform. This is where the corporate culture is expressed, and this is where the employees find out what’s new. Your intranet should be fast, scalable and easy to use – and tailored to users and their individual needs.

Linchpin’s user profiles offer you and your employees information that you would probably never find on a conventional intranet. They form the basis for personalizing your intranet and functions such as individual contact lists and organizational charts. Linchpin is not only a platform for effective knowledge management, but also a tool for transparent, fast communication and collaboration. With the integrated community functions, you can easily and conveniently exchange ideas, ask questions and discuss current topics.

Is it difficult to learn how to use Linchpin? Not at all, since you are already familiar with many of the functions if you use well-known social media platforms.

Get free advice from intranet professionals!

Now you have a good overview of which elements make up a modern and efficient intranet that your users also like to use and that supports them in their everyday work. If you are wondering how you can also successfully introduce your intranet in your company, you will find helpful tips in this blog article about the seven steps to a successful intranet introduction.

Already knew? Next to the Linchpin Intranet Suite for on-premises we also have an intranet solution for the cloud: Mantraa modern all-in-one intranet fully integrated with Confluence Cloud.

Do you still have questions? At Seibert Media, we have many years of experience in the development, implementation and effective use of our intranets – and we are happy to share our expertise with you! Just click one Appointment for a consultation and together we will see which intranet suits you best.

