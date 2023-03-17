Most large organizations have long had teams that organize themselves in an agile manner. Now, with this organization embarking on a holistic Agile transformation, many coaches and Scaled Agile practitioners believe that leaders in particular are challenged to drive scaling and embrace new roles. The keyword is: agile leadership. But what does that mean exactly? How can management use the momentum? How to synchronize the teams making their own independent decisions? And: How can managers avoid unintentionally setting up blockages themselves?

We approached these questions in the first of two articles. Today’s post connects directly to this and is dedicated to the beliefs and behaviors that agile leaders should bring and live with them in order to support the transformation in the best possible way.

Beliefs and their importance in the context of agile leadership

Successful agile leaders are confident in what they do and what they strive for. They have strong principles that help them lead the agile teams in their organization and work towards achieving business agility.

Belief #1: Change is a force with great potential

Change is not something you have to live with or just get used to. Successful agile leaders embrace change and actively work with it.

How not to perceive change:

As a necessary evil that one has to accept

As something to think about when it’s there

How to view change:

As something constant

As something necessary

As untapped potential

Belief #2: What got me here won’t get me anywhere

When a leader thinks they’re the undisputed expert and doesn’t need to learn anything new, they’ve fallen into the trap of complacency: they’ve stopped growing. Agile leaders unlearn old tricks and make room for new ways of thinking.

These beliefs do not help on the path towards business agility:

Believing that seniority and decades of experience on the job mean you don’t need to advance

Being of the opinion that everyone else depends on your own directions

Acting according to the motto “What has brought us here also brings us further”.

These beliefs will prove valuable and helpful:

Everything changes, so I have to change too

Good listening leads to better learning

What got us here won’t get us anywhere

Belief 3: I’m never the smartest person in the room

A successful leader always starts with the premise that they are never the smartest person in the room. For someone in a position of power, humility is a strength.

These beliefs will not help establish agile ways of working:

Believing that you are superior to other people

Believing to be absolutely essential to the group

These beliefs will prove helpful:

There are always new things to learn

No one in the team is better than the other

Behaviors of real agile leaders

The qualities and beliefs discussed above and in the previous article that are necessary for agile leadership form the basis for the actions and activities of a successful leader in the context of scaling and transformation. And while characteristics and beliefs are often visible to only a few people, actions are visible to all. The following three behaviors should be top priorities for agile leaders.

Behavior #1: Allow the team autonomy

The people in the company were not only hired because they do good work in their areas, but also because they are motivated. The role of agile leader is important, but agile leadership doesn’t mean single-handedly setting strategy, dictating direction, and controlling outcomes. Agile companies that empower teams have proven that doing so allows them to be vastly more innovative.

These behaviors do not help on the path to business agility:

Making all decisions yourself and handing them down

Withholding information that teams need to make decisions

To demand constant accountability and to talk the teams into the work

These behaviors support organizational agility:

Finding ways to be a leader that benefits teams (instead of the other way around)

To support the teams in jointly determining direction and to give them autonomy

Behavior #2: Be a role model for the team

Acting as an agile role model means sharing in both the successes and failures of teams, embodying the agile mindset, and welcoming feedback.

These behaviors are harmful in the Agile journey:

To take credit for the successes of the teams and to pass on failures to the teams

To refuse hints or criticism

These behaviors are helpful:

To see yourself as part of the team with your successes and failures

Being open to suggestions and criticism

Behavior #3: Make room for failure

Failures are opportunities to learn and make adjustments. Agile leaders should give teams the freedom to experiment, fail if necessary, and learn the right lessons from that.

These behaviors will hinder the scaled-agile journey:

Sweeping mistakes and failures under the rug

To deny responsibility for failed attempts and failures

However, these behaviors are beneficial:

Allow teams the freedom to experiment and make mistakes

Appreciate the teams for their efforts and ideas, not just the successes

Agile teams and practices

The Agile journey of any large organization needs leadership, but of course all effort is wasted without teams of empowered, motivated people working together. And four aspects are critical to success here: people, practices, tools and environment. However, agile at scale is not about having the best people or the most sophisticated processes or the most modern tools. The most successful organizations are those that create a congruence of all of these factors.

People

If the teams have little experience with agile working methods, it is worth investing in training. Leaders should ensure that people have ongoing access to professional coaching and that they have the opportunities and resources to learn and develop their skills.

Practice

In successful agile organizations, there are habits and rituals that are chosen and nurtured by teams and encouraged by leaders. This is where the effect of servant leadership comes into play. Once teams understand the mission they are on, armed with new knowledge and the right tools, they must be free to chart their own course.

Tools

There are countless tools for a wide variety of tasks. Teams should choose the tools that fit their Agile way of working and that are congruent with the goals to be achieved and the skills of the team members. So a waterfall-based tool cannot be the tool of choice, even if it is best in class.

Surroundings

Does the organization’s work environment align with teams’ practices and tools? Does it promote agile processes? Are the spaces designed to support cross-collaboration, or are numerous closed doors preventing people from exploring?

Stumbling blocks on the way to agile leadership

Scaling agility is a complex project for which there is no silver bullet. There are various stumbling blocks lurking on the journey that agile leaders should avoid if possible.

From “Compliance-Regime”

It happens that a high-level manager comes along with the plan to “make agile” the teams and turn them into scrum teams. He or she hands people checklists and assumes the teams will comply with his request. However, that person will not achieve anything that way. Because: The manager has not understood the values ​​​​and the nature of agility.

Long-term transformation plans

Many senior leaders fall back into old patterns of behavior. An example is the creation of a detailed 18-month scaling plan using the waterfall model. But agility comes through an evolution. There is no lever that management can simply pull. Business agility is achieved through continuous small changes.

The expectation that agility leads to more security

For an agile leader, the best way to reduce uncertainty is to try things out, breaking work into small pieces and then shipping them out to customers in frequent releases. With each release, confidence in one’s own abilities increases. Agile teams fail faster and learn faster. While there is no certainty of success or certainty, there is continuous progress.

Change for the sake of change

At the other end of the spectrum, there is a phenomenon emerging in some organizations that wants change for change’s sake. Change may be necessary, but it must have meaning and purpose.

Leadership that puts the teams at the center

Individual agile teams form the basis of a successful company, but they can only do so to a limited extent towards agility in the big picture. In most large organizations, this requires accelerators, leadership, and management alignment.

When Agile Leaders put the team at the center of all activities and efforts, they can achieve their full potential. The characteristics, beliefs and behaviors of the manager determine how agile the organization becomes and how quickly it can transform. But the leadership team should always be aware that Agile at Scale is not a one-off project, but a journey of uncertainties, surprises and detours. And in many companies Agile Leadership can help to navigate cliffs and bring the journey to a successful end.

