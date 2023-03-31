The JAB Adramaq Tree Wood collection ( is a flooring collection from JAB Anstoetz, which consists of Rigid Vinyl. Rigid Vinyl is a hard-wearing and robust material that is made up of several layers. The top layer of the JAB Adramaq Tree Wood collection consists of a transparent protective layer that protects the flooring from scratches, scuffs and stains.Below is a detailed photograph of a wood design that replicates the natural look of wood.Below is a layer of Rigid Vinyl that provides extra stability and makes the flooring resistant to moisture and water makes.

Another feature of the JAB Adramaq Tree Wood collection is the integrated insulation layer, which reduces footfall noise and ensures a pleasant room atmosphere. This insulating layer can also improve the thermal insulation of the room and thus help to reduce heating costs.

JAB Adramaq Tree Wood design flooring ( offers a wide range of wood designs and colors, making it not only aesthetically pleasing, but also functional and practical. The combination of rigid vinyl and an integrated insulation layer makes the collection an excellent choice for any room.

Another advantage of the JAB Adramaq Tree Wood collection is that it is very easy to install. The design floors can be laid on almost any surface, including concrete, wood, tiles and linoleum. Thanks to the simple click system, the floor coverings can be laid quickly and easily without the need for special tools or specialist knowledge.

In addition to the amazingly authentic look of the wood finishes and the durability, the JAB Adramaq Tree Wood collection also offers other advantages that make it an excellent choice for any room. Adramaq is an eco-friendly material that is 100% recyclable. This minimizes the ecological footprint while at the same time creating a high quality floor finish.

Flooring from Adramaq Designboden Tree combines the best of two worlds. With their selected beautiful wood and stone designs, the aesthetic floor coverings are in no way inferior to their natural models. All decors impress with a drawing that looks deceptively real even if you look closely. The design floors are extremely hard-wearing and easy to care for. Because they are made of particularly high-quality vinyl, they remain beautiful for a long time without great effort, even under heavy use.

With over 100 items, the current Adramaq collections offer a diverse range of exclusive designer leathers. Wood looks such as beech or apple are also part of the portfolio, which is known for rustic wood decors. In addition, a selection of stone decors completes the wide range. For maximum flexibility, the attractive vinyl floor is available in different wear layers, formats and installation options. Adramaq design floors with a click system are particularly popular. Adramaq design floors can be used in high-traffic properties as well as in private living areas.

A well-rounded program always includes the right accessories. That’s why Adramaq offers perfectly coordinated skirting boards and accent strips as well as a click underlay for more comfort and better footfall sound insulation as a supplement to the high-quality design floors.

allfloors.de sends samples of the design floor to check the color at home.

