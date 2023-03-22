A currency desk has been introduced for the first time at Chaman on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border through which each person coming and going will have to declare their currency.

This decision has been taken to stop the smuggling of dollars to Afghanistan from Chaman border area of ​​Balochistan.

In this regard, Assistant Collector Customs Waqar Ahmad told Independent Urdu that a currency desk has been introduced for the first time at the Chaman border to stop currency smuggling.

“We also have an advanced software in operation and a currency counting machine has also been installed, through which the serial numbers of the notes can also be recorded,” said Waqar.

He said that during six months, we have made currency cases worth eight crore rupees at Chaman border, which include Rial, dollar, Pakistani currency.

According to Waqar: ‘We have taken state-of-the-art measures to prevent illegal movement of currency, the Chief Collector Customs has directed us to take better measures to make people aware of smuggling. You can also get the facility.

“Major steps have been taken to check people with currencies and other arrangements at the Chaman border, which is improving the situation in this regard,” he said.

Waqar further said that due to the recent measures and cases filed in connection with currency, people will be discouraged from carrying currency illegally and it can be better prevented.

He said: ‘Last few days we also caught a case of 90 thousand riyals and a case has also been registered against him, which is being further investigated.’

See also U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, China, Ministry of Defense responds – yqqlm This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

Waqar said: ‘Persons crossing the Chaman border first go through the scanner, then they are physically searched, then the walk-through gate, again physically searched and then the baggage is passed through the scanner, through the scanner. There is two-way scanning of the luggage, which makes everything clear, with any suspicious items, devices, bundles of currency and other items immediately visible.’

Meanwhile, Chief Collector Customs Balochistan Muhammad Saleem also visited Chaman last day and met with Customs officials and Chaman business community. On this occasion, Chief Collector of Customs Balochistan met with the traders and said that Chaman is a very important station on the Pak-Afghan border, and facilities will be provided to the traders for the promotion of trade.

Chief Collector Mohammad Saleem said, “Steps have been taken to reduce the difficulties in identifying the business community, strict measures have been taken at the border to stop smuggling of dollars into Afghanistan, modern scanners have been installed and customs officials along with other institutions have been deployed. It is also taking joint measures to prevent currency smuggling.

He said that the construction of the ITTM center at the Chaman border, which is in the final stage of completion, will provide more facilities to the traders. From July 31, this system with modern facilities will become functional.

He said on the request of the traders that there are difficulties from the Afghan side to open the border 24 hours, when they agree then the Chaman border will also be open for trade 24 hours like Torkham.

“A new scanner is being installed at the border to increase trade, which will scan trucks carrying export goods and clearance of goods-laden trucks will be done very quickly,” said the Chief Collector.

Afghanistan’s Kandahar province is connected with Baluchistan’s Chaman district, where a border gate has been built between the two countries, through which, according to official data, 15 to 20 thousand people arrive daily. There have been tensions and sometimes clashes between the forces and there have been incidents of firing.

Afghan transit trade goods are also transported through this border and local people also visit Afghanistan for business purposes, while many people from Afghanistan also cross the border for medical treatment and to visit their relatives in Pakistan. .