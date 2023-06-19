Moderna Alimentos presented IX Sustainability Report

MANAGEMENT. –

Moderna Alimentos, one of the 20 companies with the best corporate reputation in Ecuador, presented the ninth edition of its Sustainability Report, a voluntary report that presents the results achieved by the company in economic, environmental and social issues during 2022.

The presentation of the IX Sustainability Report was held in the presence of prominent business and opinion leaders in the country.

The management indicators are prepared based on the 145 standards established by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) methodology: exhaustive option and the GRI G4 sector supplement for processed foods.

José Luis Vivar, CEO of Moderna Alimentos, highlighted: “applying sustainability criteria not only benefits the environment and society as a whole, but also offers advantages for the company itself. For this, this year we are taking an important step. We will solidly integrate ESG criteria (Environment, Social, Corporate Governance) into our sustainability strategy”.

For her part, Mariela Gómez, Director of Corporate Affairs of Moderna Alimentos, highlighted: “Our Sustainability Report takes the company’s corporate philosophy, materiality and the Sustainable Development Goals as reference sources. These inputs allowed us to define a triple impact approach called “3P” which refers to People, Product and Planet. In this way, our initiatives and programs are aimed at leaving a positive mark on each one of them”.

The event included two master lectures by María Paz Jervis, Executive President of the Chamber of Industries and Production of Pichincha, and Pablo Lucio Paredes, Director of the Institute of Economics of the San Francisco de Quito University.

Moderna Alimentos is the first milling industry in the country to obtain two “Eco-efficient Company” certifications, from the Ministry of the Environment, Water and Ecological Transition, and one of the 15 organizations recognized as “Socially Responsible Company”, by CERES, during two consecutive years.