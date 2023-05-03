Modernizing Valledupar’s delayed public lighting requires $60,000 million

The shortcomings of public lighting in Valledupar are a public order problem. The obscurity of some sectors facilitates the commission of crimes.

In this sense, as EL PILÓN learned, in Valledupar there are around 36,000 luminaires with an outdated technology based on sodium and magnesium. For this reason, according to calculations by the General Secretariat of Valledupar, $60,000 million to modernize the public lighting of the city.

In December 2022, the Mayor’s Office of Valledupar awarded a bidding process through which a private partner was chosen and subsequently the mixed public service company ESTIV was established.

This company will manage the city’s public lighting for 30 years, as established in the contract. Of that company, the Municipality of Valledupar owns the 55% of the shares and the private 45%.

“The important thing is supervision and that they meet the goals of the lighting investment and expansion plan, with LED screens throughout the city, necessary to improve security”said councilor Luis Fernando Quintero.

The new company ESTIV will assume full control of the operation of the public lighting service this May. The company will be in charge of making the investment, and the Municipal Council will determine how the return on investment will be made over time.

“Information and field activities and exercises are being carried out, in order to start a first phase, which will have as its fundamental objective the renovation of the entire public lighting system in the municipality of Valledupar,” assured the General Secretariat.

