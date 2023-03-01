Violent actions against the different types of social leadership have grown by 93% in the run-up to the regional elections in October, compared to the 2019 elections, said Alejandra Barrios, executive director of the Electoral Observation Mission (MOE).

He added that this situation occurs despite the bilateral ceasefire that the Government agreed to with four armed groups since January 1. Therefore, he said that effective monitoring of compliance with this measure is required in order to guarantee safe elections.

THE NEW CENTURY: How does the EOM see the preamble to the regional elections?

ALEJANDRA BARRIOS: We made a risk matrix on the upcoming elections; It is with this matrix that we are carrying out the entire exercise of analysis of the electoral process.

In the topics of the risk matrix that we have identified are those that are indicative of electoral fraud. Within these we are doing the baseline on the issue of the registration of the identification cards, in order to later identify electoral transhumance.

When we are talking about the possibility of having 120,000 candidates or more, indisputably the financing of political campaigns is a fundamental issue, and there a good formation of the electoral tribunals is one of the key issues.

We have a meeting today with the National Electoral Council, there will be a full room, and there we will bring different proposals, among them that we can accompany the issue of training electoral tribunals, the way in which we will be able to support them through the application Batteries with the Vote, which is already working.

ENS: A climate of violence precedes these regional elections…

AB: For us it is extremely important, due to the impact that it can have on the elections, the process of dialogue and negotiation that is taking place at this moment.

We have just released the second report on violence against social, political, and community leaders, and just to give you an idea regarding the 2019 elections, we have a 93% increase in violent actions against different types of leadership.

In particular, almost 30% is concentrated in the municipalities that made up the Special Transitory Circumscription for Peace of Valle, Cauca and Nariño. And those that are the PDET areas continue to be the ones with the highest concentration of violence against this type of leadership.

What is serious here is that we are talking about local power, there are a little more than 20,000 charges that are going to be disputed, and if this is being done in a context of dialogues where violence is increasing and where there is no monitoring clear in the face of unilateral or bilateral ceasefires.

What we have seen is that these have been broken in Arauca, in Cauca, in Nariño. In around nine departments, actions have been filed by groups that have indicated that they were entering into a bilateral ceasefire.

Follow-up has been done by the United Nations verification mechanism, by the OAS, but follow-up is needed to know exactly how compliance with this decision is going, which is essential when we go to electoral processes.

ENS: What other elements stand out for these elections?

AB: Within the institutional weaknesses, the current emergence of political parties and more than 700 significant groups of citizens at this time.

This means that throughout the country we are finding a very high interest in presenting themselves with candidacies, but we have many new political parties that do not have the capacity to define their candidates in an ideal way.

If they do not have the capacity to monitor and control the financing of these candidates, we could find ourselves with a phenomenon of buying and selling guarantees, and at the same time that this happens, obviously what we can begin to find is a complete disorder in the coalitions.

What is going to be what is going to command the stop in the electoral competition, in a particular way in the largest departments and in the capital cities? The coalitions. And unfortunately, since coalitions are not regulated, we are going to find a party for everyone with everyone without any type of ideological identity, but rather seeking electoral success.

ENS: There was an expectation that political reform and the new Electoral Code would enter these elections. What is lost for not having achieved it?

AB: We are going to leave with the same rules of the game. We are not concerned, rather we would have been concerned that an electoral reform and an Electoral Code were being discussed that could be applied for the October elections.

We already have a scenario of uncertainty and polarization that is strong enough to add uncertainty in terms of the rules of the game.

When we are talking about political reform, we are talking about a constitutional reform where there can be very strong changes in the rules of the game, especially what has to do with the internal democracy of the parties and the way in which the lists are formed, financing of political campaigns, and all of this requires a recruitment and organization process on the part of the parties, which would not be ready for October.

The same happens with the Electoral Code, which we have been very critical of including a chapter of more or less 100 articles that refers to the registration of citizens. That does not go in an Electoral Code. We are putting at the level of statutory law a large number of articles that are especially procedural referring to the identification of citizens.

So we have to wait and see what ends up happening with the Electoral Code, but it is a very complex Code that only has until June of this year, because then Congress starts, not a turtle operation, but because it goes into turtle due to the October elections, since all the representatives to the Chamber and senators go to their regions to promote the candidacies of their respective political organizations.

So the time is very short for a statutory law, to discuss it in depth.