Moers: police shoot armed man in gas station

Moers: police shoot armed man in gas station

The 25-year-old is said to have entered the gas station on Uerdinger Strasse around 7.40 p.m. on Wednesday evening and threatened the employees with a knife. They alerted the police shortly thereafter.

Police: Unknown attacked the police with a knife

“After several police officers arrived, the stranger allegedly attacked the police with a knife, after which they used the firearm.”, the police said in a first statement in the evening. The man, who lives in Moers, was seriously injured by two bullets in the lower body.

He is not in mortal danger. It is not yet known whether the man wanted to rob the gas station. The Duisburg criminal police have started the investigation.

Attempted homicide investigation

The police officer who shot is being investigated for attempted murder – routinely, it is said. For reasons of neutrality, the Duisburg police should clarify what happened.

