Mohammad Haris will lead the Pakistan A team in the Emerging Asia Cup

Karachi (Web Desk) Muhammad Haris will lead the Pakistan A team in the Emerging Asia Cup to be held in Sri Lanka. Pakistan A and India A will compete in the event on July 16. Mohammad Haris has played 5 ODIs and 9 T20Is for Pakistan.

Mohammad Haris will lead Pakistan A in the eight-team Men’s Emerging Asia Cup in Sri Lanka from July 14 to 23. Umeer Yusuf has been made the vice-captain in the 15-member squad, along with Saeem Ayub, Shahnawaz Durmani and Mohammad Wasim.

Haris showed the best performance in the home series against New Zealand and showed the best performance in 5 ODIs and 9 T20 matches.

Defending champions Pakistan A have been placed in Group A for the event, which also includes India A, Nepal and Sri Lanka A. Harris XI will begin their campaign against Nepal A on July 14, followed by India on July 16 and Sri Lanka A on July 18. The tournament will be held in 50 over format. Group B includes Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A, Oman and UAE.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. The final will be held on July 23.

Pakistan A squad includes Muhammad Haris (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Umair Yousuf (Vice-Captain), Imad Butt, Arshad Iqbal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubaser Khan, Muhammad Wasim Jr., Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Saeem Ayub. , Shahnawaz Durmani, Sufyan Muqim, Tayyab Tahir while the names of Abdul Bengalzai, Muhammad Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Junaid, Rohail Nazir are included in the reserve players.

