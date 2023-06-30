Karachi (Web Desk) Muhammad Haris will lead the Pakistan A team in the Emerging Asia Cup to be held in Sri Lanka. Pakistan A and India A will compete in the event on July 16. Mohammad Haris has played 5 ODIs and 9 T20Is for Pakistan.
Mohammad Haris will lead Pakistan A in the eight-team Men’s Emerging Asia Cup in Sri Lanka from July 14 to 23. Umeer Yusuf has been made the vice-captain in the 15-member squad, along with Saeem Ayub, Shahnawaz Durmani and Mohammad Wasim.
Haris showed the best performance in the home series against New Zealand and showed the best performance in 5 ODIs and 9 T20 matches.
Defending champions Pakistan A have been placed in Group A for the event, which also includes India A, Nepal and Sri Lanka A. Harris XI will begin their campaign against Nepal A on July 14, followed by India on July 16 and Sri Lanka A on July 18. The tournament will be held in 50 over format. Group B includes Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A, Oman and UAE.
The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. The final will be held on July 23.
Pakistan A squad includes Muhammad Haris (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Umair Yousuf (Vice-Captain), Imad Butt, Arshad Iqbal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubaser Khan, Muhammad Wasim Jr., Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Saeem Ayub. , Shahnawaz Durmani, Sufyan Muqim, Tayyab Tahir while the names of Abdul Bengalzai, Muhammad Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Junaid, Rohail Nazir are included in the reserve players.
Mohammad Haris will lead the Pakistan A team in the Emerging Asia Cup
Karachi (Web Desk) Muhammad Haris will lead the Pakistan A team in the Emerging Asia Cup to be held in Sri Lanka. Pakistan A and India A will compete in the event on July 16. Mohammad Haris has played 5 ODIs and 9 T20Is for Pakistan.