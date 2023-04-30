Mohawk Industries reports first quarter results

CALHOUN, Ga., April 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) today reported first quarter 2023 net income of $80 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS ) of $1.26 known. Adjusted net income excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges was $112 million and adjusted EPS was $1.75. Net sales for the first quarter of 2023 were $2.8 billion. This represents a decrease of 6.9% as reported and 5.9% in constant currency. For the first quarter of 2022, net sales were $3.0 billion, net income was $245 million and EPS was $3.78. Adjusted net income excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges was $246 million and EPS was $3.78.

Commenting on Mohawk Industries’ first quarter results, Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum, Chairman and CEO said, “Our businesses are adjusting their strategies to reflect a more challenging environment. We pursue consistent cost management and at the same time rely on investments in our short- and long-term growth. We exceeded our earnings expectations as the company was able to sustain higher prices and a stronger mix and the Flooring Rest of the World segment outperformed the other segments. The commercial sector continued to outperform the residential sector as renovation projects were postponed and new residential construction was weighed down by higher mortgage rates. Our balance sheet remains strong and we generated $129 million in free cash flow for the quarter.”