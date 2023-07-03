Mohe City’s Commitment to Political Belief Education: The Power of ‘Being in the Northernmost Heart towards the Party Central Committee’

Mohe City in the Arctic Village is known for its commitment to party building and political belief education. The phrase “Being in the northernmost heart towards the Party Central Committee” has become deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. The Shenzhou Arctic Square, with its iconic sculpture, attracts visitors from around the world who come to experience the cool summer weather.

In a wooden mobile party post station nearby, party members from all over the country gather to “sign in and check in”. Party organizations can also be found in the northernmost villages in China, showcasing the unity and commitment of Communist Party members in Mohe.

The phrase “Being in the most northern part of the heart towards the Party Central Committee” has a deep historical significance for Mohe. It represents the struggles and achievements of the people in developing and prospering the northern Xinjiang region. From the establishment of the Party Branch of Mohe National School to the development of the Greater Khingan Mountains, Mohe has a rich history of party building and loyalty to the Party.

In 2017, the Mohe Municipal Party Committee proposed using this phrase as the carrier of party building. It serves as a reminder of Mohe’s historical heritage and the patriotic actions of its people. Five years later, the phrase was officially included in the work report of the 13th Provincial Party Congress, cementing its importance in the region.

To tackle the challenges of ecological security, national defense security, and energy security, Mohe has established five party building consortiums. Each consortium focuses on different aspects of development and brings together various units to work in harmony. The consortiums include the Scenic Spot Party Building Consortium, the Urban Party Building Consortium, the National Gate Party Building Consortium, the Old Area Party Building Consortium, and the Great Arctic Consortium.

These consortiums adapt their strategies to the local conditions and prioritize the specific needs of each town. They promote integration and innovation, ensuring that party building is integrated into all aspects of work and life in Mohe.

The dedication and responsibility of the border police stationed in Mohe are emblematic of the spirit of the city. They patrol the Arctic Village along the Heilongjiang River, protecting the border with unwavering commitment. The border police face challenges such as harsh weather conditions, remote locations, and limited resources. Despite these difficulties, they carry out their duties diligently and proudly.

In Beiji Town, border defense is considered a collective responsibility. The community understands the importance of safeguarding the border and fully supports the border police. The cooperation between the border defense company, border police station, government, and resident enterprises is seamless and efficient.

Every family in Beiji Town sees themselves as sentries, and every household is a fortress. This deep sense of responsibility and community support allows the border police to carry out their patrols effectively. The villagers also actively participate in the safety and security of the region, contributing to a safe and thriving community.

Mohe City’s commitment to party building and political belief education is evident in every aspect of its society. The unity, dedication, and loyalty of its people make it a shining example of party building in the northernmost region of China.

