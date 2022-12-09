09 December 2022 10:11

His name was Mohsen Shekari and he was 23 years old. He was hanged on December 8 in Tehran, guilty, according to revolutionary justice, of having “waged a war against God”. This incredible accusation hit a young protester who allegedly attacked a paramilitary (he was injured) and blocked a road during the first demonstrations after the death of Mahsa Jina Amini.

Mohsen Shekari is the first protester executed since the beginning of the revolt in mid-September. If until a few days ago we could ask ourselves about a possible sign of détente with the announcement, never confirmed, of the dissolution of the “religious police”, Shekari’s execution erases any ambiguity: the regime remains inflexible.

It took two and a half months to try and kill Shekari. The Iranian power makes a mockery of the procedures (the boy didn’t even have a defense attorney) and manifests a dual vocation: revenge and the will to intimidate.

The determination of the protesters

To these we could add cruelty: Shekari was forced under torture to record a confession and his family was deprived of his body. A heartbreaking video shot outside the prison shows her mother screaming in pain at her.

According to Iranian journalists who follow social networks in Persian, many angry expressions were published on December 8. Certainly the demonstrators do not intend to demobilize.