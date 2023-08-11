Moisés Caicedo would be a new Liverpool player for 139 million dollars

Moses Caicedo, player Ecuadorian who plays in England, would arrive at Liverpool of the same Premier League as Brighton, until now owner of his pass.

The “Gaviotas” and the London club would have reached an agreement for approximately 139 million dollars; a record figure in this transfer market in England.

As reported by the journalist specialized in soccer transfers, Fabrizzio Romano, said that there is an agreement between both squads and that the Ecuadorian would arrive tomorrow to undergo medical examinations to later make himself available to Liverpool discipline.

From this transfer, Independiente del Valle, which has a stake in his pass, would have an income of approximately $28 million.

Thus, Moisés Caicedo would pair up with Alexis Mac Allister, with whom he shone in Brighton’s midfield last season in the Premier League.

139 million dollars is the equivalent of 110 million British pounds.

The sale of Caicedo will be the most expensive in the history of the English league, more than renowned players such as Enzo Fernández, Jack Grealish or Declan Rice. Earlier, Liverpool had paid $100 million for Virgil Van Dijk from the Netherlands.

Caicedo would have already traveled to the city of Liverpool to formalize his signing and thus make the leap to one of the greats of English football.

In this way, Caicedo will be the player Ecuadorian most expensive in football history.

Caicedo will play in the Champions League under the command of Jurgen Klopp who would have been the key name to bid for his contract and appear at the last minute as his new club.

