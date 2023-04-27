Home » Moist cheeks | Timber transporter much too heavy
Moist cheeks | Timber transporter much too heavy

The driver of a log transporter got into trouble on the A6 near Feuchtwangen. The heavy vehicle control notices that the transport could be too heavy – so they weigh it. And the feeling does not deceive the officials, instead of the permitted 40 tons, the combination weighs a whopping 50 tons. He’s not allowed to continue like this. A fine will be imposed on the driver.

