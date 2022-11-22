November 22, 2022 10:11

Maia Sandu definitely holds one of the toughest jobs in the world. This woman, who always speaks in a calm voice, is the president of a country of two million people that borders Ukraine, includes a breakaway territory occupied by Russian troops (Transnistria) and is subjected to energy blackmail , to daily cyber attacks and a permanent information war. This country is Moldova.

On November 21, Sandu was in Paris for a meeting of the support platform for his country, organized by France, Germany and Romania, a neighboring country and linguistic “brother”. Europe is doing what it can to help Moldova, which has obtained candidate status for EU membership since June and is now literally living in the eye of the storm.

In 2020 Sandu was elected with a pro-European and anti-corruption agenda, which is the country’s main problem. She certainly didn’t imagine that she would end up with a war in neighboring Ukraine upending the lives of Moldovans. In fact, when Russia bombs Ukrainian infrastructure, there is also a lack of electricity in Moldova. The reception of refugees, trafficking of all kinds, threats, inflation and attempts at destabilization are by now the order of the day.

Democracy in danger

Maia Sandu is convinced that Vladimir Putin wants to open all the “fronts” he can and that one of them is Moldova. On the evening of 21 November, invited by the French Institute for International Relations, the Moldovan president declared that Russia is waging a “hybrid war” in her country to discredit the institutions, divide the population and radicalize society. “Moscow wants to change the geopolitical order and get closer to the border of the European Union,” Sandu accused her.