Finally, calm returned in the capital of San Pedro, after the crisis generated with the former mayor accused of breach of trust, Gustavo Rodríguez, who clung to the position despite the report of the intervention, where it was possible to verify a patrimonial damage of G. 18 billion.

The president of the municipal board now temporarily assumes the functions, while the Superior Court of Electoral Justice will call new elections within 90 days to choose the next community chief who will be in charge of completing the period left by Rodríguez.

Lic. Rodrigo Molinas, assumed the position this Friday after the administrative cut that was carried out with the presence of a notary public. In this regard, Molinas thanked his fellow councilors who gave him their support to lead the administration of the municipality.

Despite the short time that he will be in charge of the municipality, in the same way he promised to work to restore the credibility of the citizenry towards the institution, for this purpose he will form a team of professionals in his cabinet to respond to the needs of the community.


