A woman killed her husband this morning in their home in Santa Maria del Molise, a small town in the province of Isernia. From what is learned, she would have hit him with a blunt object on the head. The 72-year-old man was bedridden following an accident that occurred a couple of months ago. The murder would have occurred at the height of a quarrel. The motive and the dynamics of what happened need to be clarified.

The 66-year-old woman was picked up by the carabinieri and taken to the Isernia barracks. Awaited the arrival of the magistrate on the spot. It is the second Christmas Eve murder that has occurred in Molise for a year now. Last year, on the evening of December 24, a 36-year-old from Campobasso, Cristiano Micatrotta, was stabbed to death in via Giambattista Vico.