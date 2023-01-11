Home News Mom and Dad drive to the hospital but the baby is in a hurry to be born: the woman gives birth in the parking lot
UDINE. Happy event in the early hours of today, Wednesday 11 January, around half past one, in the parking lot of the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine.

Dad and mom had left by car for the hospital in Friuli, alerting the obstetrics on the phone about their imminent arrival, but once they got inside the hospital clearing they realized that the baby was about to be born.

At that point a call to Nue112 was triggered at the same time. The Sores operations room activated the self-medication and the ambulance: once on site, the health teams of the two vehicles, together with the nurses who came down from the wards, assisted the woman in giving birth, which took place by car, near the pavilion 15.

Mother and child were then accompanied to the clinic, where they were welcomed in good conditions.

