A Mom bus of the 11 Paese-Treviso line caught fire in the early morning of today, Monday 24 October, while traveling along the ring road.

According to what was reconstructed, the driver saw smoke coming out of the engine from the rear-view mirrors. So he pulled over and dropped off all the passengers who were on the vehicle.

The fire broke out shortly after. The firefighters arrived on the spot to put out the flames and the carabinieri.

Congested traffic

The fire with the subsequent blocking of the vehicle caused severe inconvenience to traffic