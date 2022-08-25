According to projections, considering the current trend and methane which increased by 17% in a single day, the increase in costs will amount to 3 million euros for Mom.

TREVISO. Treviso people who use public transport can breathe a sigh of relief: the cost of Mom passes will not increase by a cent. Despite the double-digit increases in the cost of fuel, energy and raw materials, Mom goes against the trend of competitors and any other commercial company and, on the day of the launch of the new communication campaign, the president Giacomo Colladon, guarantees not only that the prices will not be adjusted, but that there are further discounts for those who use the app or the website.

“According to the projections, considering the current trend and methane that in a single day increased by 17%, the increase in costs will amount to 3 million euros for Mom, but we are a solid company that closed last year with budget in surplus and therefore we will undertake to preserve families from increases, but we are waiting for the refreshments from the Government that will allow us not to go into the red. ” And a few days from the start of the schools, the goal remains to ensure all the lines runs, fielding all the vehicles of the fleet and even more ».

«The current 63 methane vehicles will be joined by another 20 that will be joined by another 25 electric buses, which will run in the urban area of ​​Treviso. But on the plate there are also other investments by the Treviso transport company, such as the completion of the headquarters in via Castellana which will also include the vehicle depot and the workshop, the guide plan for the new bus station, a new depot in Castelfranco and two new points in Pieve di Soligo and Montebelluna. Using public transport does not only mean savings, but also safety “at a time when there are so many accidents among motorists, the bus remains one of the safest means on the road” comments Stefano Marcon, president of the Province of Treviso. Meanwhile, from today on the new media it will be possible to see the colorful communication campaign aimed above all at students, who represent 75% of Mom customers, but also at ironic workers, and which involved an exceptional testimonial, the influencer known for participation in “Italian’s got talent”, Samuele Mazzocchi.