DThe videos released by the Nashville police this Tuesday show the agents shooting at the author of the shooting on Monday, when intervening after receiving emergency calls for the massacre in which six people died.

The six minutes of footage, recorded on the body cameras of officers identified as Michael Collazo and Rex Engelbert, show police officers searching one first-floor classroom after another before taking the stairs to the second floor.

“The children are all locked up, but we have two children that we don’t know where they are,” a teacher told the agents who arrived at the school. “They’re upstairs,” she added.

The police officers appear to have located the suspect and are advancing. Gunshots are heard seconds before she comes into view and falls to the ground after apparently being shot.

One officer fires more shots at the assailant, who appears to be moving on the ground as another officer repeatedly yells at her: “Keep your hands off the gun!”

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department began receiving calls about a shooter at 10:13 a.m., police spokesman Don Aaron told reporters. The suspect, identified as Audrey Elizabeth Hale, was pronounced dead at 10:27 a.m.

Investigators were examining a “manifesto” written by the 28-year-old Covenant School alumna, hoping to learn what prompted the latest mass shooting in the United States.

Authorities did not immediately offer a motive for the killing.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake told NBC the manifesto “indicates that there were going to be shootings at multiple locations and that the school was one of them.” He said that the Covenant school was chosen for the attack, but that the individual victims were chosen at random.

Investigators believe Hale harbored “some resentment of having to go to that school” as a child, he said without elaborating.

Previously, the Police had released the security images of the school that show how Hale broke the glass doors with shots to enter the establishment.

Monday’s was the 90th school shooting – defined as any incident in which a gun is fired at a school facility – in the United States this year, according to the K-12 School Shooting Database, a website founded by the Researcher David Riedman. Last year there were 303 such incidents, the highest number for any year in the database, which dates back to 1970.

In an earlier press conference, Drake stated that Hale identified as transgender, although he did not clarify anything else. Drake and other officials repeatedly referred to the suspect with feminine pronouns. Hale used male pronouns on a LinkedIn page listing recent jobs in graphic design and grocery delivery.