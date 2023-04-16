Momid is looking forward to the global creative act

Hespress from Rabat

The Moroccan writer and translator Nabil Momid published a book entitled “From the Other World, Perspectives on Global Creative Action,” in two hundred pages of medium volume, by the Jordanian House of Lines and Shadows for publishing and distribution.

Momid explained that “creativity in all its manifestations and in its various forms will remain forever the spirit that soars nations and peoples high towards ideal values ​​in their highest manifestations, and towards the unthinkable, the unexpected and the unfamiliar, but at the same time it is an important way of frantic engagement in criticism of reality and research.” about its possible alternatives, and a major path in the history of peoples to achieve the desired change.

The writer added: “From this point of view, literature expresses the concerns of peoples, and the ideas of creators as an integral part of the totality in which they live, and in this it is considered an accompaniment to man in his travels and travels, whether he is a producer or a consumer, or both.” Pointing out that “it is legitimate to consider literature as the basis of life, and an essential element in shaping collective taste, defining common values ​​within society, and consolidating certain perceptions about various issues, whether material, intellectual or moral.”

Mumid said: “Within this framework, and within this atmosphere, the chapters and sections of this book try to present a picture – far from being comprehensive, of course – a summary of the various manifestations of literature, criticism, especially creativity, in a number of parts of the world, and through multiple temporal stages.” .

The author of the publication indicated that this book consists of four chapters, the first titled “In the Presence of the Legends,” and it consists of three sections: “Secrets and Mysteries,” “Duals,” and “Incendiary Texts,” and the second chapter is titled “About Narrative Art.” : New Visions”, and it consists of two parts: “The Theory of the Novel and Features of Change”, and “The Novel and Science Fiction”, and the third chapter is entitled “Intersections and Confusions”, and the fourth chapter is marked with “Looks at the Genius of Latin Creativity”.

Moroccan writer and translator Nabil Momid affirmed, “This book constitutes an opportunity to see visions and sensitivities from the east and west of the earth from a renewed perspective, allowing a new understanding of what we thought we understood.”