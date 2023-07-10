Monagas Futsal Club defeated La Fría del Sur and went ahead in the semifinal

Monagas Futsal Club started the semifinal of the Futve Futsal 1 League on the right foot, defeating La Fría del Sur 1-2 this Sunday, July 9, in the first leg, played at the “Hermanas González” Gymnasium in Puerto Ordaz.

The first minutes were lived with great intensity, with the locals being the ones who had the clearest plays to open the scoring, however, they ran into the figure of Lisandro “La pared” Vásquez, who denied them the goal up to three times.

The Monaguenses opened the scoring at minute 7 of the second half, thanks to a goal converted by Erixon Fuentes, assisted by Carlos Colmenares.

Then, two minutes later, Yoscar Guzmán appeared to send the ball into the back of the net, for the local team, and equalize the actions 1-1.

The azulgranas continued to fight for the winning goal, which came with a minute to go before the end of the match, when goalkeeper Vásquez broke the net with a great goal from medium distance, to give the Monaguenses victory.

Now, the Monagas Futsal Club will seek a place in the grand final when they play the return match this Tuesday, July 11, at the “Gilberto Roque Morales” Gymnasium of the Maturín Sports Center, in a duel scheduled for 6:30 in the afternoon.

The winner of this series will face Centauros de Caracas in the final, who eliminated Tigres Futsal in this semifinal.

