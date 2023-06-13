Monagas lynx champion

The Linces de Monagas team defeated the Caciques de Maturín 50-31 in the grand final of the Tournament Caciques Cup 2023 U-12, to become champion and earn the right to represent the state in the National Championship of the category, which will take place in the state of Lara, next July.

This event had the endorsement of the Monagas State Basketball Association (Asobaem) and was played in various sectors of Maturín, since last Friday, June 2, with the participation of eight teams from the academies of the Monaguense entity.

The feline team began losing the first quarter, however, they made the necessary adjustments to refine their aim, demanding their defense and managing to come back to take top honors in the final day, held at the Isabel Padrino de Campos School, located in the sector The sleeve.

Lynces de Monagas thanked the organization

“Thanks to the entire Caciques team, especially its board of directors, for having provided an excellent show in favor of Monaguense basketball. The entire Linces de Monagas club is very grateful. Let’s keep playing basketball.”said the coach of Linces, Julio Leonel, in the company of Antonio Laverde and Raúl Ramírez.

Early in the morning, the Caciques “B” team achieved third place, beating the representation of Las Carolinas BBC 60-52, with Moisés Figuera being the top scorer with 16 points, to complete the podium of this tournament that was a showcase for more than 80 U-12 players and that also had as opening of each day, matches of the U-9 category.

Honors to José Acosta

The organizing committee headed by the Caciques de Maturín coaches, Javier Sánchez and José Maicavares, were in charge of the award ceremony, where a well-deserved recognition was given to the former National Team player and current coach, José Acosta, from the hands of coach Íbsen Castrillo , taking the applause of those present, being the main honoree during the sporting event.

