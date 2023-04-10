The action of the FUTVE 2023 League returned to the Monumental de Maturín stadium, this Sunday, April 9, with the commitment between Monagas SC and Portuguesa FC

The action of the FUTVE 2023 League returned to the Monumental stadium in Maturín, this Sunday, April 9, with the commitment between the Monagas SC and Portuguesa FC, where the blaugrana fell 1-2 in a duel corresponding to matchday number nine.

Those led by technical director Jhonny Ferreira opened the scoring at minute 28, thanks to a goal from Fernando Basante.

Later, with the advantage on the board, the guarapiche warriors were left with one less player, after the expulsion of Richard Iriarte at 43 ‘for a double yellow card.

In the second half, the visiting team equalized the actions at 60′ through Rubén Rojas, who then signed his double at 74′ to thus give the Llaneros the victory.

Monagas SC’s next match will be against Zamora FC, as a visitor.

