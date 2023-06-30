Monagas SC says goodbye to the Copa Libertadores 2023 after losing to Boca Juniors

He Monagas SC could not with the Boca Juniors team from Argentina, when they fell 4-0 this Thursday, June 29 at the La Bombonera stadium, for the last day of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023.

The first goal was courtesy of Marcelo Weigandt at minute 39, who scored after his team was left with one less player, after the expulsion of Bruno Valdez at 36′. With the 1-0 scoreline the first half ended.

In the second half of the match, the Barça team suffered the expulsion of Abdiel Arroyo at 50′, leaving 10 players on the pitch.

Subsequently, the Argentine club increased its advantage in fraction 61 through Valentín Barco, who scored the second goal. Then, Luis Vásquez converted a double at 86 ‘and 89’, thus placing the final figures for the match.

With this result, Monagas SC bids farewell to Conmebol Libertadores, remaining in last place in group F with five units.

For its part, Boca Juniors advances to the round of 16 as group leader with 13 points, together with Deportivo Pereira from Colombia, which ranks second with 8 points, after drawing 0-0 this Thursday with Colo Colo from Chile, who culminated in the third box with a sum of six.

Now, those led by technical director Jhonny Ferrera must return to Venezuela and focus on the FUTVE League.

