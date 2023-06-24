Monarch butterflies are the fastest to travel thousands of kilometers

A study reveals that butterflies with more spots survive their annual migration better.

Every year, millions of monarch butterflies spread their wings in the forests of the United States and travel nearly 3,000km to Mexico in a spectacular migration. We’ve only just begun to understand how they are able to survive such a journey, and a team of researchers has just found a new clue: the spots on their wings.

The study, recently published in the journal Plos One, is one of those in which researchers discover just the opposite of their hypothesis. University of Georgia ecologist Andy Davis and his colleagues wanted to show that butterflies with darker wings were more successful at surviving their annual migration. The reason for this hypothesis is a 2022 Nature study in which they found that dark shades on the wings help some birds to fly more efficiently. According to that study, “dark surfaces absorb heat, thus decreasing the density and increasing the viscosity of the air flowing over them. In this way, the dark color of the wings of many soaring birds may work to reduce drag by decreasing the amount of friction generated during flight.”

Interestingly, what the researchers discovered by analyzing 400 monarch butterflies captured at different stages of their journey was just the opposite. The most successful specimens when it comes to completing their journey are precisely those with lighter tones. Specifically, up to 3% less black and 3% more white spots.

To top it all off, the researchers discovered that monarch butterflies have significantly more white spots on their wings compared to other related species that do not undertake large migrations.

What do wing spots have to do with migratory success? Davis and his colleagues believe it is a matter of solar energy. Monarch butterflies receive large doses of solar radiation during their journey, and most of this radiation falls on the wings because they are kept open much longer during the journey. Scientists speculate that the species has evolved more white spots to act as sinks, reflecting more radiation than the black areas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

